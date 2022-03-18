Announcing Story Mode!

Hey everyone!

Mannequin The Passing isn't complete yet! I've been listening to your feedback on the game and have updated it to include a little more content. Introducing Story Mode, this is accessed from the title screen unlocked from the start. Story Mode includes seven stages and tells the story of the mysterious Mannequins and why you're being chased by them.

There are objectives to complete for each stage and the randomizing positions of the evil mannequins that are seen in the main game (now called Stage Mode) are still in to add to the challenge. Unlike Stage mode, Story mode does not have adjustable difficulties but rather gets harder as the stages go on. Stage Mode is still the main mode of Mannequin The Passing with the goal of giving you an interesting take on the horror game genre whilst still being randomized to help the replayability.

Story mode is located on the title screen to the right (look for the yellow button)

You also now walk faster.

Thank you for sticking by and playing Mannequin The Passing!

Andy,

Robot Legs Games.