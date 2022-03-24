New hotfix is here!

Hey, Bikers!

Today we would like to give you a patch with some small fixes. In the meantime, we would like to thank you for all the messages with comments and suggestions. In general, we would like to let you know that we are working on a big update to fix the bugs we already know about, we need more time for this, but we want to get it right once and for all. Of course, we are also constantly working on a content update, which we have mentioned a few times already. It is possible that we will be able to bring you both updates at once. You can rest assured that Motorcycle Mechanic Simulator 2021 is and will be developed!

Check out the changelog:

[Feature]

We have added an option for bug reporting in the pause menu.

[Fixes]

We fixed leaks that were causing save files to get bigger and bigger

We fixed some Roverson parts wrong data and visualization in the shop.

We fixed the wrong mirror visualization for Sporty.

We fixed a bug that made it impossible to take Toury and Naky on the dyno.

Stay tuned for more updates!

High five!

We look forward to hearing from you on our discord!