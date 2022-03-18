 Skip to content

Blood of Titans update for 18 March 2022

Tournament of Magicians

Patchnotes via Steam Community
The tournament of magicians has started!

The best of the best will get the Leprechaun promo card!

Fight with other players, earn valuable resources and rise in the ranking.

The bonus is already in the game! You have 24 hours to pick it up!

