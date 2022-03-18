The tournament of magicians has started!
The best of the best will get the Leprechaun promo card!
Fight with other players, earn valuable resources and rise in the ranking.
The bonus is already in the game! You have 24 hours to pick it up!
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
The tournament of magicians has started!
The best of the best will get the Leprechaun promo card!
Fight with other players, earn valuable resources and rise in the ranking.
The bonus is already in the game! You have 24 hours to pick it up!
Changed depots in beta branch