Share · View all patches · Build 8395124 · Last edited 18 March 2022 – 06:06:12 UTC by Wendy

To express our appreciation for your love and support, we've prepared another Thank-You event giving away 7 Nintendo Switch Consoles. Also, the Steam Key event is still ongoing! Don't forget to get yourselves some free Steam Keys!

Here's the details of the promotional events:

Event - 1

◆TIME PERIOD

From now to whenever the key pool runs out of Steam Keys.

◆PRIZE

1,000,000 Steam Keys

◆HOW TO PARTICIPATE

Please make sure that you've purchased Mirror 2: Project X and the playtime have exceeded 2 hours and 20 minutes.

※Please make sure that you've set 'My profile' and 'Game Details' public in your Steam Profile.

※In this event, each participant can only win once.



Event - 2

◆TIME PERIOD

From Mar 18, 2022 2:00 PM to Mar 25, 2022, 2:00 PM (UTC+8)

◆PRIZE

7 Nintendo Switch Consoles

◆HOW TO PARTICIPATE

Please make sure that you've purchased Mirror 2: Project X and the playtime have exceeded 2 hours and 20 minutes.

※Please make sure that you've set 'My profile' and 'Game Details' public in your Steam Profile.

※In this event, each participant can only win once.

◆WHERE TO PARTICIPATE

Click the portal down below to participate the promotion in Mirror News Center:

[url=steam://run/1856540//startUrl=|p|mirror_2_project_x_EA_release_event-1]Click here to participate Event - 1[/url]

[url=steam://run/1856540//startUrl=|p|mirror_2_project_x_thank-you_event_viii]Click here to participate Event - 2[/url]