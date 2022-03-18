Live in Stalagshire update now available!

The Mystery of Caketropolis: Live in Stalagshire update is now live! 20+ mins of bonus story content available after you achieve the true ending of the game.

The update adds three bonus episodes, each exploring a different set of events after the conclusion of the story (and why it is locked behind the completion of the true ending). You can access the new content by selecting the 'Bonus' option on the Title Screen.

The 'Bonus' menu will only appear after you've gotten the true ending.

It is recommended to play the episodes listed in the following order:

From Within

Live in Stalagshire!

Non-Existent Future

Four new original tracks will released alongside this update, which will be available on Youtube, Spotify and other music streaming platforms. Those who purchased the Steam soundtrack bundle will also have these tracks updated in their library.

Releasing this update concludes the development of The Mystery of Caketropolis. I've done what I've sought out to achieve, and now it's time for me to move on to other projects. I still want to get involved in game development in the future. Either working on a sequel, or a project with completely different characters and themes. And I hope for TMoC to be just the first step in the right direction.

You can follow @derpmentus on Twitter for arts and update related/unrelated to TMoC.

If you're interested in my merch, I have a store at https://rimentus.com/shop/