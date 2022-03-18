The Nature Update

Hi folks! It's been a while since our last big content update, and we're making up for lost time by adding this drop of more than sixty new scenery objects for decorating your worlds, plus miscellaneous bugfixes and other game improvements!

Here's what's new:

All the plants! Did you want mangrove trees? Savannah trees? Mighty redwoods? Flowering vines? Venus flytraps? We've got something for everyone in this update with more than sixty new scenery objects added to the roster!

New costumes! We've added a new "Fungoid" costume prefab and a new "Mantis" costume prefab, each of which works great either as player models or as monsters on their own, or (even better) mixing and matching them with other costume pieces to make your own unique chimeras.

Better speed hacks! Speed hackers were inconsistent in the game before; now their speed hacks are always active, whether they're new players or old players, and whether they're on ground or on a flight path. This make speed hackers a lot easier to see without using any special tools!

And here's what's changed:

Players now complain about dying less frequently. Previously, they would lodge a "I'm dying too often" complaint if they died even once ever for any reason. Now, they only complain if they're killed in PvE multiple times in a row, and never complain about deaths within PvP duels.

I've made under the hood modifications to our 'addiction' system which I'm going to be all coy about and not explain except to say that I'm happy with the adjustment and it should make it a little easier to wind up with players who are both happy with the game and also addicted to it at the same time.

Finally found and fixed the longstanding bug which could result in repeat streamers sometimes logging out of the game immediately after logging in at the start of their stream. (this would only happen for streamers who were streaming the game for their second time, and mostly only happened for streamers with a negative addiction level)

Fixed some audio issues with the terrain editing and monster zone editing tools.

Made some small improvements to our save process which should make saving slightly faster and use slightly less memory during the save. (there's still a lot more work to be done here, but this was a good first step!)

Fixed crash reporting on the OSX build.

...and all that plus a whole heap of smaller bug fixes!

Just as an update on us; our development's been a little slower than normal over the past couple months because we've been in the middle of a big office move (which hopefully should complete next week!) and so we've all been working from home on really weird schedules. But we're still making progress on the big Dungeons feature update, and I expect we'll begin to show some preview screenshots of that over the next couple of days; it's by far the biggest new feature I've ever added to the game, and it's requiring a major restructure to all the rest of the game just to accomodate it! I'm so excited to be able to show you all what I've been working on!

All the best, and we'll talk again soon,

-T