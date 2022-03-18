Pupdate: Ephemeral Tale v1.49.2

Many players have expressed concerns over the simplicity of the combat in Ephemeral Tale. As such, a few enemies have been adjusted or given new abilities to add further complexity to the sandbox. Additionally, a couple of players have run into a concerning bug where the game will freeze graphically, but continue to update in the background.

Sluggers now hit less frequently, but hit more heavily

Sluggers now have a base attack of 40 (was 30)

Scorpeon can now use Rend

Porkupikes now have a new ability: Bulwark Barrier

Bulwark Barrier will create a barrier for each member of the enemy party that will significantly reduce the damage of one attack

Harpys have had a number of their stats adjusted to intended values (they were previously unitialized, woops!)

Fixed a bug where the game's graphic thread would stop rendering updates, but the rest of the game would continue

As always, I'm open to feedback! If you've run into this bug and this doesn't fix it, please let me know!