Cavity Busters Leaving Early Access!

Hello everyone! This is an exciting one. Cavity Busters is leaving early access today! Couldn't have done it without everyone's feedback and support. So what does that mean for CB? And what's next?

Next for Cavity Busters

Content wise, Cavity Busters is complete. However this doesn't mean that support will end for CB. I could tweak and nerf this monster forever but what's the fun in that? If any serious balance issues occur, they will be addressed. And I won't hesitate to add new upgrades and what not down the road. But that will be less frequent.

Next Game

In my spare time I've been working on something else! It's quite different from Cavity Busters. It's a more traditional roguelike, with turn based movement, but with some real time elements as well. It's still in the early stages but I post occasional gifs of it on my twitter. That's all I'll say about that for now. :)

As always the full change log is below. Just want to say thanks for everything. If you'd like to, please consider leaving a review. Once we hit 'very positive' rating, I'll stop shilling for reviews, I promise :) Please enjoy and let me know if you need help with any issues. Thank you!!

Peace out!

What's New:

5 new enemies

1 new boss

new dialogue to Diseaple

133 new rooms

7 new achievments

added tooth caps

every enemy have a bestiary now

6 new upgrades

Changes:

changed one of the shmup enemies pattern

the names of enemies is now hidden in the bestiary if locked

changed the layout of the hub room

one jerk boss attacks was nerfed just a little for performance issues

nerfed rock ammo

Bugs and Fixes:

fixed a text bug with loose tooth upgrade

fixed a bug with exchange monster making player roll infinitely

fixed a crash that would happen when player would interact with exchange monster with no items

fixed a bug where filling gummy would get stuck on a walls

fixed a bug where player could get stuck in a wall after beating a certain boss

fixed a bug where one of the badges on the save profile wouldnt fill out properly

fixed a bug where enemies that don't have alt bullet patterns would display that they do

fixed menus being open when other interfaces are open

fixed a bug where you play ortho II level twice after loosing some of gobs teeth

fixed several bugs with eye boss body segments spawning things it shouldnt

fixed a bug where controller binding would get reset to default buttons

I went to the dentist this past week, so I had to ask for the xray. I also had a ct scan which produced a 3D image of my mouth, which looked amazing. I couldn't get a hold of that one unfortunately :(