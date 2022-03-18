1.2 决战珠峰之巅

1.2 decisive battle on the top of Mount Everest

At the top of the towering world, many yuan spirits gather, and the war between gods and demons is imminent. The Millennium war between shenhuang Xuanyuan and the demon emperor Chiyou is coming to an end here. Is it the yuan spirits who defeated Chiyou to guard Potala successfully, or Chiyou to devour the world and let the doomsday come? It all depends on you, the son of prophecy, being called to Potala to the yuan spirit. Only the yuan spirit who has been tempered can go to Qomolangma, which is the place of the decisive battle between gods and demons, It is also the place where the Savior was born and heroes came out in large numbers. It is also the final battlefield where you finally dominate this continent and become the God of the gods!

The main contents of this major update are as follows:

1: The land of the decisive battle of Qomolangma

Open the upper limit of player level to 50 and the map of Qomolangma, the place of decisive battle, and increase the Yuanling mission of level 40 to 50. From now on, you can walk to the foot of Mount Qomolangma from Namtso. Mount Qomolangma map is the only special PvP and PVE integration map, so ordinary transfer volumes cannot be reached directly. You can only walk to the safe area or buy the transfer gate of Mount Qomolangma. You must reach level 40 to enter the area, After entering, players can't PK. If they leave the protective cover of Everest base camp, they will automatically enter the free battle state. Note that death in this state will affect the ladder score and experience. At the same time, there are all kinds of evil creatures led by Chi you, the ultimate boss of the demon world. They bring daily material benefits. At the same time, they also need the unity of Yuanling to defeat Chi you and defeat Chi you, There is a chance to get its legendary crown mount, Qi Tian panda. This mount is the only one with a certain chance that it will not leave the riding state when attacked. Chiyou also has a high chance to drop all the highest quality synthetic materials!

2: Holy fortress World War

Now all players can join the World War of the holy fortress in the form of individual Rangers or teams. The fortress war is fought 24 hours a day. As long as the player level reaches level 40 or above, you can participate in the PVP area of the Everest map. Note that the fortress is in the initial neutral state when the server is turned on. In this state, killing the world boss Chiyou of Everest fortress can win the first control, Become the first occupier of the fortress. The occupation of the fortress can be dominated by players or jointly occupied by multiple teams. After occupation, the fortress inventory income can be withdrawn from the fortress at any time. The fortress inventory income comes from regular world poll tax, additional income of all PVE gold and additional income of some special enhanced synthetic services. If the fortress is jointly occupied by multiple people, the income withdrawn each time will be equally distributed to all occupiers, Offline players can also get benefits. In addition, once the fortress is occupied by players, the guardian God of the fortress will be generated. The God will guard the occupier until the next Chiyou refresh. During this period, if the God will be killed by other players or teams, the control of the fortress will be taken away, and the wealth inventory accumulated in the fortress will be taken away at the same time!

3: Mechanism of strengthening stone synthesis

From now on, if you find Princess Potala in the map of Everest, you can synthesize the fortified stone there. The synthetic fortified stone is the lowest to participate in the rare and the highest to obtain the extremely strong crown fossil. There is no limit on the number of times to synthesize the fortified stone, but the higher the fortified stone consumes more gold. Note that the occupier of the non sacred fortress synthesizes the fortified stone, and the cost of synthesis will be saved into the income of the fortress and enjoyed by the occupier of the fortress, If you are the occupier of the fortress, you will get noble VIP free service if you synthesize strengthening stone!

4: Flying equipment to become the God of domination

Now find the emperor Xuanyuan in the temple of the map of Qomolangma, and you can fly there. You need to meet the level to reach level 50, and the flying equipment must be of Guanjue quality. Flying needs to consume contribution and gold. You can freely expand another expansion material for Guanjue equipment, which is equal to double expansion. The expansion effect is determined at will, and after flying, The new expansion directly inherits the enhancement effect of the equipment, and there is no need to strengthen it again!

Other optimizations and feedback modifications:

Relevant UI icons such as activity achievements have been redesigned

Strengthen the fanpin Yuanling Bian Ba and Bian Zhen

The lighting effect of the login scene and the building complex are reconstructed

Fixed bug that attacking corpses can increase divine yuan

The drop rate of ordinary materials has been greatly increased

Fixed a bug in the copy where the flower of the divine realm effect of the mutation skill was not triggered

Canceled the special effect of cloud shielding on the magic boat in the picture

The above is the main content of this major update of 1.2. Thank you for your support. More updates and optimizations will be launched in subsequent small versions. Notice in advance that the first Guanjue Yuanling will be launched on 1.2.1! Come on, Yuanling!