Launch day!

Pangaroids is now available for free on Steam!

Survive as long as you can while blasting bouncing balls, collecting high scoring powerups, and getting the highest score you can before you die. Can you get all the Steam achievements as well?

We’re brothers who have teamed up from opposite sides of the world to create our first video game together – from an idea one of us first envisioned 20 years ago.

Inspired by old school arcade classics (including Pang and Asteroids), Commodore 64 and Amiga 500 games, and a simpler time when games didn’t have to be hundreds of hours long, we’ve crafted a short game that we hope takes you back to that nostalgic time.