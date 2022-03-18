Icarus Update Week Fifteen | The Hunt

This week brings improvements to hunting and animals, and introduces a new group of consumables gathered from Caveworms, along with two new missions to accompany them. These two missions, Unearthed: Research and Cryogenic: Research will be available immediately, with Unearthed: Research unlocking the ability to harvest scales from Caveworms to turn into new Scale Weapons such as the bow, knife and spear. There are also new consumables from existing animals, with options such as ‘Giant Steaks’ and ‘Fatty T-Bones’ now dropping from hunted creatures.

Dive in, have a read, and then jump in game and get hunting.

Animal Harvesting

We’ve added a range of new consumables from hunted prey that add variety to the food pool, giving new buffs and balancing hunted prey with all the new improvements to farming over the past few updates. These meat groups are considered ‘rare’ and will have lower drop rates but a higher yield in return. From elephants and mammoths, you can now harvest ‘Giant Steaks’, ‘Fatty T-Bones’ can drop from various bears and Game Meat drops from medium-sized prey such as deer and buffalo amongst others. There is also Soft Meat from baby deer and rabbits and Stringy Meat from predators such as wolves and jaguars. Also look out for new White Meat from boars, something we’ll be expanding to other species in the future. And don’t forget the Boar Bacon!

Alongside new animal drops, we’ve added systems for drying out meats to create more consumables that give different buffs and benefits to different playstyles. Drying Racks will allow you to turn different cuts of meat into new consumable options than what a campfire or furnace would provide. Check them all out when you hop in game.

Scale Weapons

An exciting new addition to the game is the new harvestable scales from Caveworms, which introduces a whole new tier of weaponry to the existing pool. Scales will drop from slain Caveworms which can be used in crafting new weaponry, similar to how bone weaponry is created. However, to unlock these new weapons, players will have to complete the new Unearthed: Research misson which unlocks the ability to forge these weapons going forward.

These weapons offer a special benefit of also causing the poison affliction on impact, helping you down tougher foe over long chases.

author: We decided to move away from the generic prime meat and expand this out into creature group specific meats, each with their own unique buff, to further expand the way players can build their characters with their ideal foods before they set out exploring Icarus. - Jake, Vanguard Engineer

New Missions

This week brings two fresh missions to the game. One of these is the next step in an existing quest line, and the other introduces our newest tier of scale weaponry.

_

Unearthed: Research

_

In this mission the UDA is increasing their planetary research using brand new technology. You will be required to fill and activate a sample analyzer in order to research new recipes derived from native resources on Icarus. You will be rewarded a copy of these new recipes for your troubles.

_

Cryogenic: Research

_

In this mission Sinotai has launched a new investigation to gather information about potential exotic mutation in animals living on Icarus. You will be required to retrieve a sample from specific preserved creatures. Due to the nature of their preservation these specimens may prove difficult to access.

Detailed Change Log