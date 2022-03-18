Enter the Void

Share · View all patches · Build 8393827 · Last edited 18 March 2022 – 00:32:22 UTC by Wendy

Version 0.3.12 is out!

This update brings a new dungeon type - the Corrupted Void Crystal caves! Filled with creatures of the Void, this crystal dungeon has been corrupted by dark Void energy.

Plus some fixes related to traps and status effects have been fixed.

The 0.3.x series of patches will continue to bring new monsters and dungeon variations.