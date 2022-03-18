 Skip to content

Heroes of a Broken Land 2 update for 18 March 2022

Enter the Void

Version 0.3.12 is out!

This update brings a new dungeon type - the Corrupted Void Crystal caves! Filled with creatures of the Void, this crystal dungeon has been corrupted by dark Void energy.

Plus some fixes related to traps and status effects have been fixed.

The 0.3.x series of patches will continue to bring new monsters and dungeon variations.

  • Void Crystal dungeon
  • Voidlings (3 variations)
  • Void Matron
  • Void Elemental
  • Void Tear
  • Fix freeze when starting battle after triggering a trap
  • Fix hang when dying from status effect in battle

