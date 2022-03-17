Added

Overrun. This happens when armoured units make an enemy retreat or kill a unit. They will get automatically move in the tile that belonged to the defenders. Hopefully this will make the game more alive and not so much static :) Overrun will obviously not happen in any sea or river tiles as well as mountain tiles.

Europe 1942 configuration. Takes place in November (11th) 1942. Starts with operation Uranus and operation torch, tough year for the germans.

Changes

You can now deploy your core units almost anywhere on the map on turn 1 in campaign scenarios. The rules for determining where each unit can be spawned does not apply, so you can deploy your tigers at a village if you wish. Only at turn 1.

Artillery removes morale now. Lots of morale if it is very heavy artillery or rockets.

Changed the morale bonus / penalty for losing / capturing an enemy VP from being applied to ALL units on the map to something more local. It is now applied to all units in a 10 hex radius.

Fixes

Winter tile Road4Intersection not marked as railroad, therefore you couldn’t use trains over it.

When all countries on a map were neutral, the game would end.

Improved performances when having a big OOB.

When declaring war on another country while being neutral yourself your diplomacy state didn’t change. You will now turn Axis / Allies depending on the side the country you just declared war on joined.

Options in the store were not refunded when upgrading.

When using the button « Remove all units » in the map editor, it would not reset to 0 the count of owned unit of each type for the player. So for example if after removing all units from the map using the button you were to place an infantry, it would not say 1st infantry but continue from where it left off the last time you bought an infantry unit.

In game load panel deleting a save would not make the delete button or rename button go away, you could still press them.

When making a save manually from the in game load panel the input field for entering a save name would go missing.

Oh, and for those of you who would like some news about my next game ... it's going very well !

Have a look! (Yes, planes, again, but that's what I like the most to play when I play it haha)



Bf 109 K-4 Attacking a formation of Il-4s helped by a Bf 109 F-2

I added so much new stuff, I really am crossing my fingers for a release of the beta this month!

I keep pushing the date back, I know, but it isn't because I'm not working, but because I am working too much! I keep adding new stuff, fixing things, I'm doing my best! My brother has got the season change done, so we can turn summer maps into winter ones, I already got a bunch of winter camos for ground vehicles so they'll blend in :)