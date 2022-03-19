Modding Support is here

Hallo Ellarians,

We've got some good news, the modding support is up and running, and it comes with a brand new modding tool.

The modding tool comes as a Unity Project with configurable interfaces and scripts that you can run during the game. We've also included documentation and an example mod that comes with the modding tool. In addition, we will support the modding tool through our discord channel and answer any questions you may have.

The modding works by connecting a manager script to Legends of Ellaria's. This manager script has simple methods such as OnIngameDayPassed(), OnSaveGame().

We currently support graphic add-ons and in-game logics. However, there are so many ways to connect to Legends of Ellaria's code that we will expand the modding tool functionality over time based on your suggestions.

Please write any suggestions about modding. We're available for any question in our discord channel.

In today's version 1.0.1.17 (18/03/22) we changed the following: