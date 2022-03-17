 Skip to content

Paint Warfare update for 17 March 2022

Paint Warfare Bugfix Patch 2/2 (2.0.2)

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Aloha! Here's part 2 of the patch released last week, that tackles some bugs and gameplay issues you all found in the release. :D

Gameplay:

I wanted to make some changes to the gameplay, specifically to the spawn invulnerability and the gamemode functionality.

  • Spawn invulnerability now lasts longer (3s ---> 3.5s), but is deactivated immediately once you fire

I hope this will encourage players using the invulnerability for its intended use (pushing out of spawn areas into combat) while not making it overpowered.

  • Added a new UI that displays gamemode changes & gamemode length reduced (60s ---> 35s)

Quality of Life:

I've added some of your suggestions and added the following quality of life improvements—

  • Added a map select when you press 'join game' in the menu (you can still quick join a random active room by just pressing return/enter)
  • Loading music will no longer play while respawning
  • Gamemode change UI
  • New respawn music + easter eggs? :)

Balance/Bugfix:

  • Respawn time decreased (5s ---> 3s)
  • Fixed the game hanging on loading screens
  • Fixed a bug causing players to be unnamed
  • Solved an issue causing the cursor to be hidden at times where it shouldn't

Known Issues:

  • No way to exit spectator mode at the moment

Thanks heaps for reading through! If you like what you see, check out our official discord community!
*<:)

Laters!
banana.

