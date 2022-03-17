Paint Warfare Bugfix Patch 2/2 (2.0.2)

Aloha! Here's part 2 of the patch released last week, that tackles some bugs and gameplay issues you all found in the release. :D
Gameplay:
I wanted to make some changes to the gameplay, specifically to the spawn invulnerability and the gamemode functionality.
- Spawn invulnerability now lasts longer (3s ---> 3.5s), but is deactivated immediately once you fire
I hope this will encourage players using the invulnerability for its intended use (pushing out of spawn areas into combat) while not making it overpowered.
- Added a new UI that displays gamemode changes & gamemode length reduced (60s ---> 35s)
Quality of Life:
I've added some of your suggestions and added the following quality of life improvements—
- Added a map select when you press 'join game' in the menu (you can still quick join a random active room by just pressing return/enter)
- Loading music will no longer play while respawning
- Gamemode change UI
- New respawn music + easter eggs? :)
Balance/Bugfix:
- Respawn time decreased (5s ---> 3s)
- Fixed the game hanging on loading screens
- Fixed a bug causing players to be unnamed
- Solved an issue causing the cursor to be hidden at times where it shouldn't
Known Issues:
- No way to exit spectator mode at the moment
Thanks heaps for reading through! If you like what you see, check out our official discord community!
*<:)
Laters!
banana.
Changed files in this update