Build 8392862 · Last edited 17 March 2022

🔹Elder AI health has been reduced from 10x to 5x the species' normal amount of health.

🔹Elder AI damage has been reduced from 5x to 2.5x the species' normal amount of damage.

🔹Adult AI damage has been reduced from 2.5x to 2x the species' normal amount of damage.

🔹The icon that represents the player's dinosaur's location on the world map has changed from a green dot to an arrow that points in the direction the player's dinosaur is facing.