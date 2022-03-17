PATCH 0.4.0 EA - feather and sword

PATCH V0.4.0 — LIST OF CHANGES

With this update we provide you some more convenience for your multiplayer sessions. Dialogues won’t get in your way during mid-combat, and items bring even more joy!

Beware - you might need to reallocate items in your slots, due to a small migration issue.

Also one foreshadowing:

At the end of the patch notes you can find our current roadmap for the next features. We are very grateful and hope for your active feedback!

Next update will contain the glorious PVP Mode!!!

ADDITIONAL CONTENT

New items!

Give your enemies a slight ‘touch’ to evaporate them from the SourceWorlds with the Touch of Death.

If your comrades have biten the dust, you can now revive them on the spot with the new Angelic Intervention.

Enemies are far away, you don’t want to walk over there? Worry not, pull them towards you with the new Hook!

UI

Reworked Dialogue windows. They will now collapse to a smaller overlay when you are further away from talking NPCs.

This means you can now also move freely while a dialogue is active.

Careful though: You need to be in reach in order to continue talking to NPCs. Makes sense, right?

BALANCE CHANGES

Weapon overhaul! Nearly every weapon has had their damage adjusted to better fit into the current world and situation.

Rest assured, there still are some imbalanced weapons.

GAMEPLAY

The Accessory-system has been overhauled! You can now equip two accessories at once and switch between them!

This allows for a more combo-style gameplay. Grab the enemy towards you and yeet them right away with the Source Helmet!

Gamepad is now officially supported! Go grab your brand new Steamdeck (oh, you're still waiting for your order request…?)

GRAPHICS, AUDIO, ANIMATION

fixed an audio bug with the vibro swords

STABILITY AND PERFORMANCE

Multiplayer: Improved performance and gameplay experience, especially as client when playing with a bad host :-)

ROADMAP



You can find the most current version of the roadmap at all times under https://tideoverstudios.com/roadmap/