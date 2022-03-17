Depths of Eterra Update - Beta 0.8.5 Patch Notes

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

The Depths of Eterra Update (Patch 0.8.5) will arrive tomorrow, March 18th!

Ready your mind, body, and armament as you venture into the darkest forgotten areas of Eterra, challenge the might of the Immortal Empire in one of their research facilities, and face off against the new Champions of the Arena. The Depths of Eterra Update introduces two new endgame Dungeons, a new Arena mode, and a whole host of visual updates and more including:

New Endgame Dungeon: The Lightless Arbor

New Endgame Dungeon: Soulfire Bastion

New Arena Mode: Champions of the Arena

Complete Catalyst Rework

New 3D models for new and existing Uniques

New 3D models for all Wraiths including both Necromancer's summoned Wraiths, and enemy Wraiths

New Armor sets for Acolyte, Sentinel, Primalist, and Rogue

New Unique Items

Balance Changes

Bug Fixes

Check out the full Patch Notes here!