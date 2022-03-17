 Skip to content

Last Epoch update for 17 March 2022

Depths of Eterra Update - Beta 0.8.5 Patch Notes

Patchnotes via Steam Community
The Depths of Eterra Update (Patch 0.8.5) will arrive tomorrow, March 18th!

Ready your mind, body, and armament as you venture into the darkest forgotten areas of Eterra, challenge the might of the Immortal Empire in one of their research facilities, and face off against the new Champions of the Arena. The Depths of Eterra Update introduces two new endgame Dungeons, a new Arena mode, and a whole host of visual updates and more including:

  • New Endgame Dungeon: The Lightless Arbor
  • New Endgame Dungeon: Soulfire Bastion
  • New Arena Mode: Champions of the Arena
  • Complete Catalyst Rework
  • New 3D models for new and existing Uniques
  • New 3D models for all Wraiths including both Necromancer's summoned Wraiths, and enemy Wraiths
  • New Armor sets for Acolyte, Sentinel, Primalist, and Rogue
  • New Unique Items
  • Balance Changes
  • Bug Fixes

Check out the full Patch Notes here!

