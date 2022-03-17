Hot-Fix #32

-Added a particle effect to dropped items to see them more clearly.

-Added single player cheats(to be used you must authorize yourself to a land claim totem and then use the chat system and type /cheats and enter on to turn the on and then use ctrl+NUM pad numbers, +,-,* to gain items or invincibility etc.

-Added horticulturist profession gather rate to farming (This will allow you to gather more from your farmed plants if you are a higher horticulturist level).

-Attempted to fix or improve projectiles not firing in dedicated server.

-Fixed T1 campfire not being able to be inter-reacted with after placement.

-Fixed some carpets not being able to be picked up.

-Fixed Summons being able to attack their summoner.

-Fixed crossbow not reloading.

-Fixed crossbow damage not working as intended.

-Fixed passive/aggressive message when changing the summons state.

-Fixed land claim area not working as intended for clients and can now see their actual size landclaim when built.

-Tweaked food crafting times.

-Tweaked auto loot and deposit loot keys to be shift + e (take all) or shift + q(deposit all).

-Tweaked default landclaim size to be larger and all follow on tiers.