March Quality of Life Update Coming Next Week!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey Everybody,

Just a quick heads up that the March QOL update will be coming next week on March 24th at 10am PDT. We will be updating the game with the QOL improvements that have been on the test branch for the last couple weeks.

The update is coming a little later than we had expected because the new crafting menu is a pretty substantial change and we wanted to make sure we adjusted to feedback and got things nice and ready before heading out to the live version. A big thanks to everybody that checked it out on the beta branch and gave us your feedback and bug reports.

The patch notes will be coming next week, but the highlights include:

Crafting Menu Features

Redesigned the Crafting UI

Moved from items being in a specific tab to a filter approach, which allows players to easily find the items they are looking for.

Recipes can be added to a favorites

Recipes can be pinned to the side of the screen for quick crafting

Use the text search to find items by their localized name.

The size of the crafting menu can be scaled separately from the rest of the HUD.

Players who use controllers can: Move and rotate the camera while the crafting menu is open Use the right analog stick to navigate through the pinned recipes and craft them without opening the crafting menu



If you are curious about the crafting beta, check out the post on beta branch forums here.

Wolfgang Changes

Wolfgang now gains a small amount of mightiness while performing physical activity, such as chopping and mining.

Improved the efficiency, durability and ingredient cost for all dumbbells.

Running with dumbbells equipped pauses the mightiness drain.

Increased the top rowing speed when Wolfgang is Mighty

Other Changes

The Ancient Guardian fight has been redesigned.

Items within a treasure chest can now be used when crafting.

Hound wave frequency has been reduced and Varglets will appear after the first year.

Fire and Ice hounds can now be adjusted in the world settings

Adjusted the crafting recipes for a number of items

Terra Firma Tamper and Tackle Receptacle now allow you to prototype the recipe, so you will not have to stand beside one every time you wish to craft their items.

In addition to this, we'll also have a new gothic themed item skin set and the Serpentine Storm Eater skin for the Lightning Conductor will be added to the streaming drops Nautical Collection.

Finally, we're going to be making a couple of really big announcements that we're very excited about. So make sure to join us next week!

See you soon!