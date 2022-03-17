With Aquamarine's first ever sale now underway, we've made a small number of fixes and updates to make sure everyone's experience is the best it can be.

A few lingering bugs that have shown up for some players have been addressed, and one mechanical system in particular has been revamped. Details below.

v1.0.8.4 Quick Fix Patch Notes

Fixed a bug causing clouds to not spawn and animate properly in the first area

Fixed a bug causing a softlock after selecting the length of time for camping

Revamped the creature corpse system, corpses now remain in their original state until dark

Revamped the day/night cycle color transitions in the exploration areas

Revamped mechanics and graphics for the pod scanning system

Keep an eye out for gamepad support in the near future!

🌊👁🌐

- Team Moebial