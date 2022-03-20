 Skip to content

Fly Corp update for 20 March 2022

Update from 20 March, 2022 - say "No" to freezes on random events!

An update with numerous fixes has been uploaded to Steam.
The most noticeable fix is that we finally fixed the freeze that occurred when a random event was triggered in late stages of the game. Now random events shouldn't cause any lag.
Also, we fixed many bugs that were connected with Events system.

What to wait in the next updates? Images for random events are almost finished (on the attached picture you can see preview versions of four new images), and we're going to begin implementing them in the next week. We still remember about Challenge Editor, but we can't promise its release date: the work on it is still in progress.

How about joining our Discord server? Different game tactics are discussed there, and sometimes you can directly chat with the developers :)
Here's the link: http://discord.gg/invite/9eHyYap

Also, we have a group on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/KishMishGames/

And a page on Twitter: https://twitter.com/kishmishstudio

