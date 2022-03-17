Hotfix #2 is here!

Hello fellow Aquarists!

Happy to tell you, **hotfix #2 is now ready to be downloaded!

**A list of changes and bugs that we've taken care of:

fixed bug that in the basement on the work table there were two aquariums at once. Once the game is loaded, the bug will fix itself and won't show up anymore

removed bug with the mouse disappearing and preventing from endind some conversations

decorations now have a static option in the audit mode. When we set the decoration in this way, it will not move and react with other decorations (no more broken compositions by accident! ːsteamhappyː) until we change it or pick it up

the rubbish exhibition will no longer appear in inaccessible places (we are working on those that are currently in the wrong places, how to get them out for you... ːsteamthumbsupː)

more than one dead fish can be caught in the net. we still catch alive one by one

fixed system that allows you to prevent selling items to customers in the store, now works properly

in the oceanarium, in a large tank, you can put food for the fish from the top ːsteamthisː

improved visibility and commands for the aquarium cleaning quest for the client

small fixes for UI display in some languages

angelfish is not an anglefish anymore...

assigning custom keys to interactions correctly completes the task of using them

when changing the language, the names of items and descriptions are now correctly changed to the new language

Thank you for your feedback, comments, DMs and reviews! Without them we wouldn't be able to adress so many issues. We are happy to be sharing this experience with you together. It's our biggest joy to improve the gameplay and make it fun for you ːsteamhappyː

Sea you soon!

Aquarist Team

