DRILL DEAL 1.0.4 PATCHNOTES

Sandbox

Some players wanted to be able to play the sandbox mission earlier in the game. We still want players to learn the game while playing initial basic scenarios, before jumping into the sandbox mode. But after consideration, we moved it much earlier in the game.

Sandbox now unlocks after completing the Jack Torpedo scenario.

Sandbox starting option changes

We wanted players to start sandbox mode with enough electricity for their base buildings.

When choosing “Starting buildings+resources” in the sandbox starting menu, we increased the initial quantities of gas and generators:

“Starting buildings+resources” normal:

Player starting gas increased: 100 =>200

“Starting buildings+resources” normal+:

Player starting gas increased: 100 =>300.

Player starting generators changed: 1x Small Electricity Generator => 1x Small Electricity Generator, 1x Medium Electricity Generator

“Starting buildings+resources” rich:

Player starting gas increased: 100 =>300.

Player starting generators changed: 1x Small Electricity Generator => 2x Medium Electricity Generator

Autosaves and saves:

So far, the game was overwriting autosave each day. We wanted to give the ability to load older autosaves to the players.

The game now holds 3 autosaves for the last 3 days.

Bug fixes:

-Fixed a bug for blocked employees - when a 5-star employee worked in entertainment buildings, it sometimes resulted in blocking employees on the platform

-Fixed a bug where buildings on additional platforms sometimes would not appear after loading the game

-Fixed a sound when hovering over interactive UI elements

-Fixed a bug where the saved game was failing to load

-Fixed a bug with incorrectly saved victory conditions

-Fixed a bug of sometimes not showing star of the victory condition

-Fixed a bug where the Ghost Ship would sometimes not flash when hit

-Fixed a bug for missing icon of noise range for medium electricity generator panel

-Fixed a bug - there were different prices for some resources ordered in a Sandbox scenario