St. Patrick’s Day Event

Top of the morning to ya, laddies!! We’re shamrocking your world this week as we celebrate St Patrick’s Day with our gorgeous green fairies!! Dowse them in lucky beer to get them to spread their wings for you, among other things !! : )

Event Content:

-Brand new unlock scene with Aileen

-New event threads including HC animations for Imka, Candy, Amber, and Antje

-Sexy St Patrick's day costumes that can be gathered in an Unlock Collection giving permanent

Sponsoring

-Collect Lucky Beers globally to unlock event content

-An event mission to collect more event items (requires level 6)

-The event lasts until 23rd March 7 AM UTC

We have also released a new build (v2.2.8.3)!

Version Changelog:

► Fixed bug on Upgrade Plane Count Goal

► Office icon blinks if there are more than 5 skills points available to spend

► Fixed bug in the Outfits collection panel which does not refresh items

► Add Destination name to luggage dialogue

► Fixed bug that forced the game to scroll down automatically when event destinations were active

► Fixed an issue with VIP boosters incorrectly activating

► Upgraded to newest Nutaku SDK