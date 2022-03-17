50% more heroism + STORY MODE

This is a pretty huge update with two main features. First, the start of the game has been hammered on a lot to make it more exciting and a bit creepier. Hopefully, this will highlight the conceits and conflicts of the story earlier and more clearly. As part of this, Elian now has a moral dilemma he's wrestling with right from the start, which parallels the dilemma faced by another major hero in the story. Will they choose the heroic path? You'll have to see ;)

The second major item in this update is STORY MODE! A lot of players told me that they wanted a more relaxed experience than the dungeons provided, and some just wanted the story without any of those pesky mechanics. So, I added two new play modes: invincible mode and story mode. Invincible mode makes you (ready for it?) ... invincible! It's for folks who want to basically play the dungeons and puzzles, but don't want the stress of maybe dying hanging over them. Story mode makes monsters not even see you and adds 'solve this now' buttons to the harder puzzles. It's for people who really just want to watch the cut scenes and not be slowed down by having to arrange fish crates into pixel art renditions of my dog. You can swap between modes at any time, so I hope they'll also let you get through difficulty spikes (although please still send me feedback on those!). Hopefully these new options will help folks find the balance of challenge they're looking for!

As always, I am excited to hear your thoughts! The game has a feedback button called 'Help, Stuck' in the menus. You can also mail me at longjourneytofarewell@gmail.com or tweet @zombiebonsai or post comments here. I hope you all are enjoying the journey!