NEW UPDATE! - 6 Year Anniversary Update for Move or Die!

Hey there gang!

Remember that last update where we made a ton of promises? Those sounded good, right? Well, we came to deliver with the MOVE OR DIE 6th ANNIVERSARY UPDATE!

That's right, some of you die-hard fans have been playing our party game for 6 whole years! Time sure flies when you're having fun! Doesn't it just fill you with existential dread? Now, let's all calm down a little bit and finally get back to addressing those promises that we made.

First of all, we finally have a new game mode in the pipeline!!! It's not launching today, as we're still doing some last minute balancing and testing, but you shall be able to play it very soon.

This first new game mode is called Pandora's Blast! We don't wanna spoil too much about it, but you can be sure that avoiding those demonic eyes is gonna be one of your top priorities.

Complementing the new mode, we have the titular Pandora’s Box as a character! This box loves making people miserable, and hopefully you can use it to make your friends hate you even more than they already do. I mean, that's the point of the game right?

You can get Pandora's Box by simply playing an online match during the next couple of weeks.

But the box ain’t all, as we have a whole slew of new characters coming to the Community Debt Unlock Bar! Some quick spoilers below, for your personal enjoyment.

Wow, we are really getting stuffed with characters, huh? And speaking of the Community Debt Bar, remember all of last year's characters? Well, since you've most likely missed some of them, we're giving you a second chance. All of the 2021 released cosmetics will now be available in the Not-A-Store and Bid Wars rotation.

Of course, this means a new Daily Contribution season is starting today, so your previous progress has been reset.

As promised, there's a whole lot of bug fixes and quality of life improvements that we plan on bringing to the game in 2022. This update will contain the first set of changes that we think will make the game more stable and enjoyable. To check out the most recent changes, please head on out to the Patch Notes page on our website.

Thank you for sitting through all that, we appreciate your time and hope it was worth it.

To reward all your hard work, here's a sneak peek at what’s coming next, later this year:

some exciting crossover content you will NOT expect

content you will NOT expect more bug fixes and quality of life improvements

more game modes

more mutators

many more cute characters and cosmetics

and more Move or Die fun!

Make sure to follow us on Twitter and join the community on our [Discord Server](discord.gg/moveordie)!

We hope you enjoy, and thank you for playing.

- Team Move or Die