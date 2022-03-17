New Era | Free-To-Play now!



Hello Strategists!

Today marks the beginning of a new era for Noara: The Conspiracy. As announced last week, the game is now available for free to allow more players to discover it and expand the community. Read our announcement here to understand the reasons for this switch to Free-To-Play.

The Atypique Studio team is proud to have worked intensely over the last 3 months to bring you the first major update: The New Era. Here are some important additions:

• Boosters: A new game mechanic giving you the tools to define and adapt your strategy. During the game, with your ally, you will be able to choose a tactical advantage that will bring you permanent bonuses. Choose them well!

• New victory condition: In order to win, in addition to the destruction of the opponent's stronghold, the team having accumulated the most wealth at the end of round 15 will secure an economic victory.

• Addition of 5 new units in 1V1: A new clan has appeared, the Adalar. Their fighting style will satisfy the most cunning strategists.

• Collection tab: Customize your army by obtaining skins for your units in-game through the Collection tab.

Find here the complete patch note and its summary in video.

We hope that many of you will play this new update, we look forward to your suggestions!

See you soon, on the lands of Noara.