Build 8391581 · Last edited 17 March 2022

Since version 2.0.0, some people were unable to load VRM files.

Cause:.

An error was occurring during UniVRM runtime loading that the standard shaders could not be found.

Solution:.

Changed Unity build files to always include standard shaders.

I was only using 3D models with MToon myself, so I was not aware of this event.

Thanks to everyone who DM'd me.

I hope the VRM Posing Desktop continues to be a useful tool in your activities🙇‍♀️