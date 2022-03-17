Experimental Update v0.5.1.12

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hi Pioneers!

Hello again everyone, today’s patch includes a bunch of bug fixes and most importantly, it introduces a way to reset your account link status from Steam to Epic. (This is an experimental feature)

BEFORE YOU TRY THIS OPTION: Please remember to backup your saves and any other important data in your Satisfactory folder (Saves, mods, config files, etc) on both Steam and Epic, this may or may not affect your Cloud saves as well so be wary of doing this unnecessarily or without a backup.

Worth noting that this setting is only visible from the Steam version

Without further ado, here’s some explanations!

What does this mean?

When you first launch the game on Steam, you’re prompted to select whether you want to continue only using Steam (Left option) or if you want to link an existing Epic Games account (Right option) so you get your friends list from Epic Games to display while you’re playing on Steam, so you can invite others to play directly from here.

Please note that this has never been required for crossplay, you have always been able to join each other by using Session ID, The player hosting the game would have to press ESC while in game > Manage Session > Session Settings > Copy To Clipboard, and share that Session ID with the player joining it, which would then from the main menu click Join Game > Join via Session ID and paste the code in there which would allow you to join each other regardless of platform or friends list status.

So why does this matter?

Previously, it was impossible for someone to reset their account linking status on their own, they would have to submit an unlink request to our support email, now this should not be necessary anymore.

This means that if you changed your mind about the option you selected previously, you can now reset it so you get the prompt again so you can choose to unlink or link your accounts.

There’s also some scenarios where your account status could get bugged and say that “Your currently logged-in Epic Games Store account is incompatible…” which resetting your account link status should also fix.

This also helps people who have accidentally linked the wrong Epic Games account, as you can now reset it and link the proper account.

If none of these things apply to you, then you shouldn’t worry about this, this won’t change anything and it’s just an option to help those who need it.

As always, if we’ve somehow broke things please let us know over at our QA Site https://questions.satisfactorygame.com/ We check your posts every day

Thanks for your support everybody, see you again soon <3

NEW

Epic Online Services (EOS) account link status resetting is now possible by going to Options > Online > Reset Account Linking

BUG FIXES

Fixed a crash that could happen if there’s a deadlock near a non-automated vehicle

Decreased the collision-avoidance distance for automated vehicles

Fixed a crash for client related to vehicle paths

Fixed an issue with vehicle path recording inside factories sometimes recording docking to stations on floors above the vehicle

Fixed issues with the Factory Card having difficulties finishing path recording

Fixed a crash related to the vehicle representation on the map

LOCALISATION

Fixed Esperanto not working properly

Updated all languages with the latest translations

Updated language completion rates

Updated community translators in the credits

KNOWN ISSUES

A reminder for people who have been having issues with unexpected crashes on startup or weird behaviour with the game, in that case please try to verify your game files.

You can do this on Steam by Right Clicking the game in your Library > Properties > Local Files > Verify integrity of game files...

And on Epic by clicking on the three dots (“...”) next to the title or at the right side, depending on your selected library view > Verify

This may or may not redownload a large amount of files which might take a while depending on your internet connection or hard drive speeds so be wary of that.

If you are using mods, they might need to be updated or uninstalled after updating so please keep this in mind too.