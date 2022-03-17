Gotta cook ‘em all - Update

Attention!

Before updating the game take out everything from your backpack if you dont want to lose those items.

Bugfixes

fix - Garage doors now save there position, so your truck will not explode when you parked halfway inside a loading place and loaded the game

fix - Zakmat bed sometimes cannot be seen

fix - Zakmat right door mirror flickering issue

fix - Zakmat lights are in the wrong place when the cabin is tilted

fix - Poloska hat rack didn't attached in the right position

fix - Abandoned Jerkin radiator cannot be repaired above 42%

New

added - Cooking

added - Cooking tutorial in the tutorial menu

added - New backpack system (you can open the backpack with "K" and see what's inside and take it out with the number buttons

added - Usable sink

added - Fixed and re-added engine shaking

added - 2 new radio station at 96.2 and 101.1

added - Text only tutorial for Windows 7 users

added - Headlight shadow disable button to graphics settings

Changed

changed - Drugs are now not infinite, they replenish with time

changed - Jumping is now based on how long you press the "jump" button. Jump responsiveness can be changed in player settings

changed - Dump bed is now slippery so items will slide out when you tilt it

These were in the previous hotfixes:

fix - zakmat and truck beds should save properly now

fix - Misha's Finest visible ramp at stairs disabled

fix - Repair shop now works correctly

fix - White Rus passenger seat has now bigger sleep trigger

fix - Binocular mouse sensitivity reverted to normal when used with inverted settings

changed - Made weather change more frequent

added - How to repair vehicle body tutorial to tutorial menu

added - Item rotation button (MMB) now rebindable