Gotta cook ‘em all - Update

Attention!
Before updating the game take out everything from your backpack if you dont want to lose those items.
Bugfixes
fix - Garage doors now save there position, so your truck will not explode when you parked halfway inside a loading place and loaded the game
fix - Zakmat bed sometimes cannot be seen
fix - Zakmat right door mirror flickering issue
fix - Zakmat lights are in the wrong place when the cabin is tilted
fix - Poloska hat rack didn't attached in the right position
fix - Abandoned Jerkin radiator cannot be repaired above 42%
New
added - Cooking
added - Cooking tutorial in the tutorial menu
added - New backpack system (you can open the backpack with "K" and see what's inside and take it out with the number buttons
added - Usable sink
added - Fixed and re-added engine shaking
added - 2 new radio station at 96.2 and 101.1
added - Text only tutorial for Windows 7 users
added - Headlight shadow disable button to graphics settings
Changed
changed - Drugs are now not infinite, they replenish with time
changed - Jumping is now based on how long you press the "jump" button. Jump responsiveness can be changed in player settings
changed - Dump bed is now slippery so items will slide out when you tilt it
These were in the previous hotfixes:
fix - zakmat and truck beds should save properly now
fix - Misha's Finest visible ramp at stairs disabled
fix - Repair shop now works correctly
fix - White Rus passenger seat has now bigger sleep trigger
fix - Binocular mouse sensitivity reverted to normal when used with inverted settings
changed - Made weather change more frequent
added - How to repair vehicle body tutorial to tutorial menu
added - Item rotation button (MMB) now rebindable
Changed files in this update