Full Release is here! Our journey just started!

Hey guys!

Full Release version is LIVE!!!!!

Wow, this was a wild ride. We have been working on this game for over 2 years now, and for more than a year we have been listening to your feedback and improving it in Early Access to make it ready for full Release. While we had ups and downs, our whole team gave our very best. We were working very hard to create No Place Like Home and implement our visiontogether with your amazing feedback.

We have upgraded almost every aspect of the game, added tons of new features and fixed even more problems and bugs. Today we bring you the product of our efforts and we hope that you will not be disappointed!

And today is the day as we are launching the game out of Early Access into Full Releae! If you enjoyed this journey with us, please help us spread the word about No Place Like Home out there. Leaving a review or posting a comment will mean really a lot to us!

Before we will get further…

Thank you!

Thank you so much for all your faith and support! Thank you for all feedback, suggestions, bug reports, broken save games and all the hours that you have spend with our game!

We are extremely grateful for such a community and we hope that it will grow together with our game!

What's new?

Well, as we mentioned before – the game has drastically improved in almost every aspect – from farming economy, through optimization up to tons of new quest, story and things to do during exploration.

For those who have not been keeping up you can find a summary of all most important changes from the last 2 months here:

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1472660/view/3138452228605845914

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1472660/view/3138451598563705366

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1472660/view/3138450510769851311

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1472660/view/5488202268311964926

New Trailer!

Ok! So, like every good launch, we also prepared a lunch trailer! Check out the video created by Radikal studio!

Language support added!

We are extremely happy to announce, that the game is available at launch in following languages:

Simplified Chinese

German

French

Spanish

Polish

We are supper excited to welcome those new members of community into our game and hope a lot of you will enjoy the relaxing experience with No Place Like Home!

What is coming up next?

Bug fixes

First days we will be looking over your experience and making sure that any bugs / problems that were missed (hopefully very, very few!), will be ironed out as soon as possible!

We are dedicated to making this game a best experience we canand we will monitor all your feedback and bug reports daily and bring you new hot fixes and patches!

But! We are here for the long run and you can expect a lot more from No Place Like Home! Here is our road-map for the future!

Undergrounds Patch

New upgraded undergrounds are coming back to game in next few weeks. They will bring new zone to explore with few new items, trash to clean and obstacles to overcome.

Hard Mode Patch

Hard mode is also coming in next few weeks that will be a great addition for more demanding players looking for more challenging experience

Fishing Patch:



Major fishing patch will be coming in Q2 2022 and will feature new small farm zone with ponds, new npc, new items and of course and new fishing challenges. Stay tuned for more info!

Need help?

Bug Reports:

Please report all new bugs here:

https://steamcommunity.com/app/1472660/discussions/0/3184614124781720202/

Game Crash/Missing Items:

So before we jump into patch notes a quick reminder. If you have any kind of problems with game crushing / missing items / broken saves just go here so we can help you:

https://steamcommunity.com/app/1472660/discussions/0/3184612220385568801/

Our Support

We are dedicated to help you with everything we can. We have been getting some fantastic feedback from you about our dedication and support and we plan to continue that.

Steam reviews

We normally wouldn't do this but this is a very special day for us and so: If you like our game and want to further support us please leave us a steam review. We will really appreciate it and it can help us a lot in promotion and further development of the game. Thanks!