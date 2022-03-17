WARNO - Milestone DAVOUT release

Rejoice, commander!

Make way for the DAVOUT update coming hot to WARNO, bringing you two new nations (Cold War-divided Germany on either side of the coin), two new divisions, and a brand-spanking new map, Geisa!

We know you have been eagerly awaiting this moment. So while waiting for downloads and updates, keep reading for a recap of all the good stuff coming in hot with DAVOUT!

DAVOUT Recap



First things first: as we previously explained, one reason for the DAVOUT** milestone coming a little later than excepted was because of a large chunk of modeling that had to be done. All the Bundeswehr’s units needed to be readied within a very short amount of time.

All done and dusted, what can you expect? Of course, the Germans have arrived in full force. Some individual units were teased in our previous NEY milestone, but DAVOUT features the first complete pair of German divisions, armored no less, from both NATO’s Bundeswehr and Warsaw Pact’s Nationale Volksarmee.

The West German 5. Panzerdivision brings a host of new units, from the Leopard 1A5 to the powerful Leopard 2A3 MBT, Marder IFV, Panzergrenadier infantry, Alouette II recon helicopters, Unimog trucks, Marder Roland SAM and Gepard 1A1 SPAAG amongst other. The Luftwaffe deploys its share of airplanes, including the F-104G fighter and the state-of-the-art Tornado IDS strike aircraft.

brings a host of new units, from the to the powerful MBT, IFV, infantry, recon helicopters, trucks, SAM and SPAAG amongst other. The Luftwaffe deploys its share of airplanes, including the fighter and the state-of-the-art strike aircraft. The East German 7. Panzerdivision is well-trained but uses slightly older equipment, including “vanilla” T-72 and T-72M, as well as T-55 variants such as the modernized T-55AM2 and T-55AM2B. Other units are ZSU-23-4 Shilka SPAAG, Czech-made RM-70 MLRS and T813 supply trucks. Air support is provided by Su-22M-4, MiG-21PFM and MiG-23MF.

The West German M113GA1 currently uses the American counterpart model. We are aware and will fix this as soon as possible; the specific model is still being worked on. Another known omission is the WarPac Mi-2 helicopter: this model is currently not ready. In the meantime, it is being replaced by an armed Mi-8 in the transport role.

Mind you, the German dialogue and acknowledgments are currently not fully integrated. However, this is planned to happen soon!

A small disclaimer



Please note: the national squad leader's names are presently placeholder and will remain so until WARNO’s** official release. We will open recruitment lists for each nation at a specified time in the future.

If you are unfamiliar with this practice: the recruitment list is a nice little Eugen tradition harking back to the Wargame series and which we continued with Steel Division 2. It means that players can provide their name suggestions - with some caveats and only if they are authentic to the requested nation. It also means you get to have your own name in the game! When the recruitment drive spins up, we’ll let you know!



New Geisa Map



DAVOUT update also brings a new battlefield for you to play in. The new Geisa map is featured in 4v4 only for now, but we are testing it in 10v10 too. We'll keep you updated. We previewed WARNO’s** 6th map previously in this blog post here.

Geisa is massive, it being 12 kilometers wide and 9 kilometers deep (Loop 10v10 is 6 km deep in comparison). It is relatively plain, but with three elevated locations in the center. We designed the map to give you plenty of different tactical options depending on the topology: from mountains to forests and some small lakes. Don’t be lulled by the swooning late summer atmosphere (and lightning) - some brutal battles are bound to happen.

DAVOUT patchnotes



Check out DAVOUT’s** patchnotes here!

MAPS:

New map Geisa available in 4v4.

FEATURES:

Changed the icon of command points in the zone to match the one at the top of the screen.

Added more audio cues in the menus.

FIXES:

Fixed unit labels being invisible when multiple units are in the same building and when using the "Diplay unit names only" option. Note: right now we're displaying the icons. We're working on displaying the names instead.

Fixed some units not stopping to fire on targets when in Hunt mode and when Smart Hold Fire was enabled.

Fixed helicopters not taking into account their altitude to determine their line of sight.

Fixed "Short" on-foot pathfind being the fastest route instead of the shortest. Infantry will now follow straighter paths instead of avoiding forests.

Fixed pinning a unit in the Armory not working as intended.

Fixed most cases of helicopters flying through forests. It will still happen on short distances (<500m).

Fixed a rare bug that would make it impossible to select units.

Fixed disappearing decks at first launch after an update when a used unit had some changes (for instance, Veteran XP not available anymore to a unit). Now only the affected unit will be deleted from the deck.

Fixed the Mi-24V [RKT] 's rocket loadout from 10 to 20 (as fitting the model) plus price changed from 130 to 160 accordingly.

's rocket loadout from 10 to 20 (as fitting the model) plus price changed from 130 to 160 accordingly. Fixed Su-25 [RKT] 's 80mm lodaout from a wrong 64 to the proper 80 rockets plus price increased from 95 to 115 accordingly.

's 80mm lodaout from a wrong 64 to the proper 80 rockets plus price increased from 95 to 115 accordingly. Fixed the MG-3 gunner's manner of holding the gun.

GENERIC:

Normalization pass on units' optics.

Normalization pass on supply vehicles' load, in order to even it across al unit cards plus some price changes.

Overall adjustements on helicopter prices.

Decreased all F-111/Su-24/Tornado tactical bombers (HE, cluster, napalm) max card per deck to 1.



See you on the battlefield



Enough reading, time for some much-wanted action! Get ready to deploy, commander. Let us know what you think of DAVOUT**. We can’t wait to hear your feedback and comments.

