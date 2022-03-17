 Skip to content

Bang-On Balls: Chronicles update for 17 March 2022

St Patrick Timed Event !! 🍀

Hello, everyone!

The greenest day of the year has come again! If you didn't get a chance to grab this RARE HAT last year, now is your chance again!

Today in the main lobby you’ll find this funny guy with a beard and a bunch of clovers, wearing an Irish flag. Does it ring a bell? Smash all the pots of gold located in the lobby then catch all of the leprechauns to prove worthy of wearing his majestic, lucky hat! It’s a limited time event, so hurry!

Download the update, start playing and look for Patrick the Leprechaun! Afterwards you absolutely need to share the screenshots and clips of your ball wearing the brand new hat on our Discord.
Happy St. Patrick’s Day! 🍀

PS: We have also designed a brand new UI for the viking level as well as the Space Race level, and fixed many bugs (Big thank you to the community for helping us find these!) as well as optimised the game further.

PPS: We are hard at work on the next map, which is already looking very good, your patience will be rewaRRRRRded ;)

