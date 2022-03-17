BETA 8 Has Landed!



BETA 8 has finally arrived! A long update in the making, this is one of Space Impossible's biggest updates yet. We have taken all that we have learned over the last few updates and applied it across the board to make it the best it has yet been. This ranges from universe generation and layout, combat balance, content balancing and embellishment, AI interaction and awareness, making faction matter more, manufacturing streamlining, construction improvements out the wazoo, performance improvements, rare bug fixing and more.

It has been through a number of Experimental builds, which were a new thing for the game, but proved to be exceptionally useful, both to gather player feedback as well as try out things without the need to fully commit to them, and give them more time to get the bugs rattled out.

For those who don't want to read the whole changelog, here's the TL;DR;

Universe is now organized into clusters of star systems, ranging from 1 to 10 in number. Each cluster can then have one to several links to nearby clusters, accessed via jumpgates.

Jumpgates must be unlocked. Gates only need to be activated once.

New "boss battle" events will occur at the jumpgates when triggered.

These bosses provide the items required to activate the jumpgates. They will drop several items, allowing multiple gates to be activated. Bosses have some unique and brand new weapons and capabilities.

Cost of materials to build vessels and manufacture recipes have been overall reduced.

Manufacturing has been streamlined, shifting to a focus on mobility and cost and less on logistics and base building.

No more building integrity, instead Assemblers break down tile count, weapon mount and other mount count.

Most stations now offer some kind of trade options.

Trade items added, certain factions and traders will buy/sell at lower/higher prices.

Most stations will allow you to use their Assemblers or Fabricators (Labs are now called Fabricators) for a price, or free with good enough faction.

The following changelog is huge, and may be missing something. We reached Steam's new post character limit and have had to leave the Fixes section to the forums that's how large it is. To aid in readability, the changes have been further broken into sub categories.

You can discuss BETA 8 and let us know your thoughts on Discord or as usual on the Steam Discussion Topic

Patch Notes

NOTE: Changes marked with 📡 were inspired by feedback or bugs found by the community!

Additions

UI & Graphics

Added Navigation scanner to system view that shows enterable regions

Added custom icons for Crystal and Begillium asteroid regions.

Added floating tile damage text. Can be disabled in options

Added floating faction reaction emojis. Can be disabled in options

Key-binds can now be displayed within dialogue text

Clicking transit lines on the Universe Map will now move your view to the other side of the link depending on where you click

Added more descriptive tooltips to both warp and enter transit buttons

Added a size badge to all component and mount item art so you can now see at a glance what slot it can fit into

Added custom item art for all components that previous were re-using other art

Added custom visual for corroded tiles

Added improved particle FX capabilities and customization

Added a server history drop down menu to the JOIN GAME screen

📡Added ability to tab between JOIN GAME input fields

Gameplay

📡Added a Warp Cooldown when exiting warp. Your vessel now needs 30 seconds before it is able to warp again. Settable using /sv_spooldowntime.

Added sub-standings for Factions. Sub-standings are smaller steps between the more significant Faction standings that give incremental boosts. Currently they alter prices paid at Traders/Assemblers/Manufacturing

Added a more accurate display of current faction standing to Faction panel (K)

Added a banner to notify player when their faction standing changes.

📡Added quick zoom out when holding down SHIFT and pressing the Quick Zoom key (Z)

Player actions will now have a more dramatic but temporary effect on your faction standing within the region they take place. AI relations in a region will return to your main faction standing after 2 minutes as long as you leave that region.

Added completely new Universe Generation. The 'Universe' is no longer a continuous field of star systems and instead now has shape and is formed from clusters of star systems connected by jump gates. When creating game you can select from several options to generate the universe.

Added completely new star system generation. Systems on average are more condensed. Systems are generated from a purpose and mutated with templates rather than completely random giving better control and making different purposed systems unique. Regions are now better placed and can share orbits

Added Component Recovery. Unslotting components from a ship you do not own or have full access to now requires "Recovery". Recovering a component no longer guarantees it will drop but will give you a chance to get it otherwise it will drop parts.

Added capability to trigger and spawn region events (not yet used)

Added new look and several variants for jump gates

Added a tile replacement system that is used for more "procedural/random" object tiles - not all ore asteroids will look the same anymore

Added improved dialogue and event triggering system

Added Disorder and Ruin level to systems. These levels determine which regions spawn

Added improved dynamic region spawning that gives much more fine grained control of what spawns, how much etc. Dynamic region spawns are now also different depending on the type of system you are in

Updated universe unique spawn backend (Madd's stuff) for more flexible usage in the future

Added ability to L-Click items in space to pick them up to the mouse cursor. This should help players who accidentally drop all their cargo bays. Items on the mouse will be dropped when entering warp.

Ships, Station, Component Content

Added a significant amount of new stations. There should now be a custom station for all purposes, levels and factions. Most stations are now significantly larger than previous and much harder to destroy

Added Independent Trader Drift Stations - These will spawn in almost every system and include many of the facilities you need and will likely be your main refuge point within a system

Added some recon/listening outpost satellites for the main factions. These are meant to be smaller stations that are easier to destroy and can show up in systems other than owned by that faction

Added new Scrapper faction and Scrapyard regions

Added iced up wrecks in some icesteroid regions

Added 20 new mining ships. 5 for each of the main factions

Added 26 new trade goods items used only for trading

Added Gate nexus objects with a special Mysterious fabricator that will appear next to Jump Gates.

Added Neutronium tile which is an indestructible immovable tile type

Added "Dimensional Invader" bosses

Added "Spacebuck Chit" items that can be consumed to be given money (Not currently available in game)

Added "Station Hulls" - High health but high mass tiles used for stations

Added custom "Madd's Railgun" for Madd

Added Ore for each metal. Ore asteroids now spawn with one or more of these ore tiles.

Added new Begillium asteroid fields which are the only place Begillium can be found. These have a higher chance to spawn around gas giants and are in general much rarer than the other types

Added several new variations of crystals asteroids

Added Capital ships to some fleet regions

Construction

Added ability to switch and choose inventory source when in construction. The Inventory source determines where both items come from (and appear to select) as well as where items go when they need to be returned. Inventory source can be selected using the buttons in the upper right of the construction UI, these options currently include (in order left to right):

-Creative (if creative mode is enabled)

-Your Vessel.

-Assembler(If different than controlled).

-Target Vessel(If different than controlled).

-Items floating nearby in the world. This includes items within a 300 radius area from the grid center as well as the current assemblers assembly range.

-Creative (if creative mode is enabled) -Your Vessel. -Assembler(If different than controlled). -Target Vessel(If different than controlled). -Items floating nearby in the world. This includes items within a 300 radius area from the grid center as well as the current assemblers assembly range. Added "All Components" list filter option to PLACE COMPONENTS mode in Construction.

Added Quick Repair option when picking Assemblers this will repair all damaged tiles without having to fully enter Construction. Quick Repair from an AI Assembler may sometimes require you to pay a fee.

Holding F in construction enables a "fill bucket" mode. The fill bucket works similar to that found in paint applications. Example usages include filling a hole with tiles when in PLACE TILE mode, replacing a large patch of coloring when in PAINT TILE mode, or replacing one tile type for another when in PLACE TILE mode.

Added a multi-tile brush capability to construction. Using [ and ] will now allow you to increase/decrease the size of a square "brush" allowing you to place or paint many tiles at once.

Added a new "CLEAR UNCONNECTED" button to the construction UI. Pressing this will remove any tiles/components not connected to the main piece, these are highlighted in red and are usually removed once leaving construction.

Added some warning info in construction when some components are un-powered or mounts do not have enough tiles under them

Added box selection capability to construction. An area can be selected using the middle mouse button. Clicking any other mouse button will clear the selection. Pressing the following key shortcuts you can perform certain actions:

-Delete - Performs a remove action based on current selected mode (ie clears tile in tile mode, paints only in paint mode)

-Shift+Del - Deletes everything in the area regardless of mode

-Ctrl+C - Copies everything in the selected area and converts it into a hologram that can be placed elsewhere on the grid (can be rotated with R or mirrored with X).

-Ctrl+X - as above but delete the original area

-Delete - Performs a remove action based on current selected mode (ie clears tile in tile mode, paints only in paint mode) -Shift+Del - Deletes everything in the area regardless of mode -Ctrl+C - Copies everything in the selected area and converts it into a hologram that can be placed elsewhere on the grid (can be rotated with R or mirrored with X). -Ctrl+X - as above but delete the original area Added more detailed vessel stats in construction including max speeds in all directions, turn rates and more.

Added ability to mirror cut/copied pieces in construction using X.

Added Patch up Tiles. Patch up tiles are a really low health tile that are in infinite supply from an assembler. There should be no way to get patch-up hull as an item instead it is in the game for when loading templates with tiles you don't have or if you are in need of a quick fix when you don't have any means to get other hull tiles.

Manufacturing

Added several new sorting options for recipes.

Added tooltips for recipes.

Added ability to pay to use an AIs manufacturing fabricators when faction standing is between Neutral and Friendly. At Friendly standing and above manufacturing is free.

Added item icons to recipe tooltips.

📡Inventory source for Manufacturing can now be chosen between the player controlled vessel and whichever vessel is currently being inspected. Right-clicking a fabricator icon in the Manufacturing window will switch inspection to that fabricator.

Added special fabricators for each of the main factions

Added several new specialized fabricators

AI

Added new and improved Nav-mesh generation for AI pathing with less errors and better fitting around static objects

Added improved weapon selection to AI. They now take into account all of the following:

-If they can move/turn and how fast when selecting weapons

-If a weapon is on cooldown

-How long a weapon takes to charge

-If the precise tile target is actually within the weapons arc

-If they can move/turn and how fast when selecting weapons -If a weapon is on cooldown -How long a weapon takes to charge -If the precise tile target is actually within the weapons arc Added new AI for scavengers that will seek out and mine wrecks near them

Added new AI for miners that will mine asteroids within a region

Commands/Dedicated Server Stuff

Added /sv_damagemult variable which allow servers adjust damage done globally. This can also be tweaked per player using player settings (/setplayeroverride)

Added /sv_thrustmult which can be used to global modify thrust amounts for engines

Added /sv_thrustmult which can be used to global modify thrust amounts for engines Added /sv_thrustcomadjust which can be used to adjust how much engine positioning related to center of mass affects vessel maneuvering

Added /spawnsystem command

When creative mode (sv_gamemode 1) is enabled leaving system allows warp to any discovered systems

Added /regenerateregion command to regenerate all objects within a region

Added /spawnprojectile command

Added /removeprojectile command

Added /setregiontag & /removeregiontag commands

Added /setregionoredensity

/spawn can now except an entrytype argument

Added /sv_recoverchancemult - multiplier for component recovery chance

Added /sv_damagemult - multiplier for damage done

Added auto complete to /help

Added /saveuniverse command to let admins force save universes.

Added /sv_disabletileloot used to prevent items (including components) dropping from tile destruction.

Other

📡Added lots of extra logging and error handling behind the scenes to try and track down the causes of some of the rarer bugs found by the community

Improved localization to detect missing entries and added almost all text to localization files

Added a meta data system to objects that allows us to attach more information without worrying about affecting all current and future objects

📡Added additional logging and error handling for missions

Added more detailed network info to F2 screen (Windows only).

Changes

UI & Graphics

CHANGE: Overhauled look of tooltips with the addition of item icon as well as making the main body of the tooltip a fixed color to improve readability.

CHANGE: Increased visibility of your own ship while cloaked. Note that how you see your own ship while cloaked is not how other players will see it.

CHANGE: Space stations and other enterable regions now re-scale with zoom similar to how fleet regions always have

CHANGE: Region coloring now matches faction standing when faction is known.

CHANGE: Tooltips will no longer type out. This was a nice effect at first but with ever growing tooltips we have changed them to a fast fade-in/out to make it easier and faster to compare multiple items

CHANGE: Tooltip is less likely to fade out when hovering between items resulting in a much better experiences when looking through inventories or trying to compare items in construction

CHANGE: Changed all UI button hover and press sounds

CHANGE: Changed color of reactor energy overlay hi-light so its more obvious what tiles the hovered reactor is affecting

CHANGE: Energy overlay is now slightly transparent so you can get a better sense of the tiles underneath

CHANGE: Orbit rings in system view no longer show when objects parent is not a moon, planet or star

CHANGE: Tweaked graphics of asteroid rings in system view + map so they have a less hard more realistic edge

CHANGE: Improved multiplayer disconnection message popup to be less general.

📡CHANGE: When the map is open WASD etc will no longer move player ship / suit / region in the background.

📡CHANGE: Pressing return/enter on JOIN GAME screen input will now auto join game

📡CHANGE: Main game camera no longer renders when viewing fullscreen universe map to help with performance

CHANGE: Altered the Warp screen loop gfx to avoid some issues that were happening in specific scenarios

Gameplay

CHANGE: Faction standings have been reduced to 5, Hated, Disliked, Neutral, Friendly and Ally

CHANGE: Faction standing effects and thresholds have been temporarily unified across all factions, note that this is likely to change in the future.

CHANGE: Initial player faction standings have been changed

CHANGE: Faction standing now effects the price of items when selling to or buying from traders, the price of assembler passes and the prices to craft using AI labs.

CHANGE: Faction information is now almost entirely sent from the server which will allow more custom faction balance per server or even entirely server driven factions in the future.

CHANGE: Taking inventory items from factioned inventories will now count as an aggressive action.

📡CHANGE: Selling to a trader now has a base universe wide price modifier of -50%.

📡CHANGE: Altered faction price modifiers which in combination with the above means you should no longer profit from simply buying and selling back to a trader over and over again.

CHANGE: Condensed levels from 1-100 to 1-5

CHANGE: Changed how you transit between systems. A "Leave System" button will now show and can be pressed when outside of the stars gravity well. Leaving a system will now bring up the universe map allowing you to pick one of the (up to 8) neighboring systems to travel to. Exit position no longer matters as you can transition to any neighbor

CHANGE: Improved region template selection

CHANGE: Stars, Planets and Moons are no longer enterable regions

CHANGE: All enterable regions now have to be entered via RMB / engage mechanics. You can no longer collide with or fly into regions

CHANGE: Streamlined variety of region types. Removed ones than didn't have a good visual difference as well as adding some new ones

CHANGE: Updated many region icons

CHANGE: Factions at disliked standing will no longer attack on sight and will be willing to trade but at significant cost penalties

CHANGE: Split off pieces from vessels will now retain their faction knowledge - be careful recovering components while other faction members are around

CHANGE: Fleeing ships that warp out will now spawn a short duration fleet region rather than simply vanishing

CHANGE: Paying a pirate bribe will now give you as temporary faction boost allowing you to trade with the pirates in that region (albeit at disliked standing)

CHANGE: Weapons will now fire through/ignore projectiles that have the same faction as the weapon owner

CHANGE: Patrolling fleets will no longer engage with a player region that has just left/is leaving a region to give the player time to react

CHANGE: Adjusted Independent Trader relations with other factions. There are now more factions neutral to them

CHANGE: Leaving or dying in a fleet region will split the fleet off leaving a debris field with any items or ships that were unable to warp away. This is still a temporary region but will make it easier to retrieve your stuff

CHANGE: Players now start in Herman's region. Herman has been given an assembler and fabricator you can use

CHANGE: Starting ship re-balanced to have weaker components to give a first upgrade path

CHANGE: Player starting money is now 1000 instead of 100

CHANGE: Herman starts with 5000 instead of 500 space bucks

CHANGE: Complete re-balanced of Traders, from pricing to what they sell. Traders will now also buy and sell specific trade goods

CHANGE: Complete re-balance of loot. There is now custom loot per faction as well as a general reduction in item counts found

CHANGE: Weapons can now have custom splash damage falloff. This means for instance the Mining Particle cannon damages tiles much deeper into asteroids

CHANGE: Ship wreck regions now spawn a greater variety of ships

CHANGE: Abandoned station regions now have more variation depending on station type

CHANGE: Trade ships will generally have less money and items available than they used to

CHANGE: Fleet regions now reveal faction once they enter scan range

CHANGE: By default engine position relative to the center of mass should have less (but still some) effect of maneuverability. This can be tweaked with /sv_thrustcomadjust

CHANGE: Missiles now get launched in the direction of the mount and steer towards target rather than heading straight towards it

CHANGE: Regions can now spawn objects of factions other than the regions faction based on their relationship to that faction. Say hello to Ticeroy traders in EU regions.

CHANGE: Missions will no longer override regions - This was creating many problems and bugs. Missions will now either spawn objects in existing regions or create new regions.

CHANGE: Missions now use all the new BETA 8 generation systems to better place regions. No more random floating asteroid fields.

CHANGE: Vessels that are part of missions are now tracked between regions. This means a fleeing target will no longer immediately fail the mission, instead you must track them down in warp

CHANGE: "Destroy X of Y" type missions will now more precisely break down what objects need to be destroyed and how many are left once the region has been entered for the first time

CHANGE: Star System is now named after its star rather than coordinates

CHANGE: Control groups are now saved and loaded from construction templates

CHANGE: Players will be placed next to their home station when spawning rather than at the warp in radius

CHANGE: Dynamic regions are now forced to spawn if none have spawned for a player in at least 2 minutes and they are not at capacity

CHANGE: Distress call that used to require robo-servants now requires reactor parts to match dialogue

CHANGE: Increased faction reward per crew hand-in to unify the reward closer to that of other distress calls

CHANGE: Madd / Boss icon is now always shown above Madd's region in system view

CHANGE: Disabled most key presses when either the "E" or respawn menu is up similar to when maps are up.

📡CHANGE: Reduced the amount of Ore asteroids found in non-asteroid regions

CHANGE: Sixiser pirates can now sell narcotics but only to those with friendly standing.

CHANGE: Reduced length of engine trails for engine thrusting in the opposite direction to which they face

📡CHANGE: Re-balanced cooldowns of Missile Shields.

📡CHANGE: Madd will no longer have traders in Pirate systems.

CHANGE: Updated many of the codex topics. Removed some outdated topics.

CHANGE: Changed faction icon for Lawless faction.

CHANGE: Dialogue portraits should be more consistent when hailing and trading with the same vessel.

CHANGE: Certain factions will now react much less or even not at all to friendly fire.

CHANGE: Deuterium should no longer show up as a required mission item or in loot.

CHANGE: Improved highlight outline on objects that have transparency.

CHANGE: Reduced mass of Kelbium and Virmatite Hulls to improve maneuvering with larger vessels.

CHANGE: Reduced cooldown for Gig. and Large Particle Cannons.

CHANGE: Increased duration of Lasers.

CHANGE: Reduced shields' negative effect on engines from 50% less thrust to only 10% less.

Ships, Station, Component Content

CHANGE: Component slotting/unslotting outside of building now requires a press-and-hold to prevent accidental loss of components

CHANGE: Increased starting cargo from 8 to 16. All other small cargo bays have also seen an increase

CHANGE: Complete re-balance of all ships - older higher tier ships have now been re-balanced to be lower tier "Capital" ships

CHANGE: Updated and re-balanced all turret objects

CHANGE: Updated and re-balanced many misc object such as crates

CHANGE: Complete re-balance of all components. Many components have been added some removed the changes here are too numerous to include in patch notes

CHANGE: Altered several reactor patterns to make them more useful

CHANGE: Delta singularity reactor pattern is no longer a dumbbell but instead it is a new Druminence specific reactor with higher power for a short distance surrounded by a negative power ring

CHANGE: Shield extension enhancements no longer increase energy cost

CHANGE: Shallow reactors now have the same reach as mediums but provide a lot less energy

CHANGE: Graviton beams duration reduced so they no longer grip onto smaller ships as much as previous as this was quite annoying to play against.

CHANGE: Lower level ships and objects may now appear in higher level regions.

CHANGE: Ore from previous level will now appear on some ore asteroids

CHANGE: Almost all stations are now traders

CHANGE: Planetoid resources (Ferinium and Maridid) will no longer show up in level 1 asteroids and will be available in lower quantities increasing with level.

CHANGE: Changes to station impacted by meteor distress call. Station no longer relinquishes control as this was too OP/exploitable. No longer has tractoring option due to stations being much harder to tractor now due to 10x mass change.

Construction

CHANGE: Construction drones will no longer need to return to the Assembler between edits unless required to pickup items.

CHANGE: Limited maximum number of Construction Drones allowed to be flying at once. This should improve performance spikes when loading large vessels.

CHANGE: PLACE COMPONENTS list filter selection is now remembered when switching to and from another mode (such as Place Mounts).

CHANGE: Removed the restriction that tiles must be placed next to other tiles in construction. This will still be enforced when leaving building but is no longer a restriction while building.

CHANGE: Access to Construction of an AI station may sometimes now require an "Assembler Pass" this will grant you access to all the Assemblers in a region until you warp out.

CHANGE: Currently selected item is now highlighted in the Construction inventory.

CHANGE: Removed construction integrity system. Replaced with Tile / Weapon / Other Component Limitations

CHANGE: Missing items warning when loading a template in construction can now be ignored, allowing construction to continue as best it can with what is available.

CHANGE: Construction Template Autosaves are now saved in the client universe directory

CHANGE: All build actions are now blocked while a template (inc copy/paste) is being constructed to prevent some annoying issues.

Manufacturing

CHANGE: Renamed "Labs" to "Fabricators" to be more in-line with their actual usage

CHANGE: Fabricator "Lab" Changes:

-Removed Refinement "labs" and moved all relevant recipes into the new "General Fabricators"

-General Fabricators will now always have at least some of the basic components.

-Consolidated component fabricators into a single "Component Fabricator" for each tier

-Removed Refinement "labs" and moved all relevant recipes into the new "General Fabricators" -General Fabricators will now always have at least some of the basic components. -Consolidated component fabricators into a single "Component Fabricator" for each tier CHANGE: Manufacturing a recipe now takes a short amount of fixed time. This is mainly to add "feel" and the recipe will be cancelled if the UI is closed. This is not the same as previous manufacturing time.

CHANGE: When Manufacturing, Recipe Inputs are now taken from and outputs go to the current Player vessel instead of the vessel which has the fabricator.

CHANGE: Manufacturing is now accessed from a vessels inspection panel rather than showing nearby. This is similar to BETA 7

CHANGE: Opening Manufacturing in now done by pressing C on either the player vessel, or if moused over, the target vessel. This will show all fabricators associated with that vessel.

CHANGE: Complete re-balance of all recipes - removed some, added others

CHANGE: Input/output sources for manufacturing can now be different

CHANGE: Recipes list order reversed so newer recipes show first

CHANGE: Fabricators in manufacturing window are now also sorted by Mk.

AI

CHANGE: Aggressive actions to an AI vessel will now anger not only that vessel but any of its nearby allies no matter your current faction standing.

CHANGE: AI will now factor in nearby allies targets rather than just relying on faction standing. This means even if you are on a friendly standing with an AIs faction if any of that factions vessels are targeting you any other vessels will now consider you for targeting.

CHANGE: AI Stations and Traders will now call for reinforcements based on how many nearby allies they have rather than the damage they have taken.

CHANGE: Tractoring an AI entity that isn't in distress will now count as an aggressive action.

CHANGE: Improved AI pathing and collision avoidance and upgraded to the latest libraries

CHANGE: AI will now commit to a weapon it is firing. This is to prevent them cancelling long charge up weapons without doing damage

CHANGE: Tweaked AI aggression values and added a modifier for same faction aggression to try and lower friendly firefights (as amusing as they can be)

CHANGE: Friendly factions will now come to each other aid if they are in the same region. This also includes the player if they have high enough standing with that faction

CHANGE: Traders will no longer target other ships or try and aid their escort ships unless they are directly attacked

CHANGE: Trader ships now prefer to flee rather than request reinforcements if they are under attack and there are no friendly ships nearby

CHANGE: Tweaked AI patrol paths so they have a higher chance of encountering the player rather than circling far out around the regions edges

CHANGE: Reduced AI detection range. AI can no longer see you from across the region by default.

CHANGE: AI that cannot rotate such as stations will be more likely to switch targets if they cannot hit their current one

CHANGE: Fleeing AI will now be guaranteed to warp away (if they have engines) after 2 minutes. Previously they could take more than 5 minutes or as little as a few seconds.

CHANGE: Enabled multi-threading for AI Pathing. Should improve performance when there are a lot of AI on systems with multiple processors/cores.

Commands/Dedicated Server Stuff

CHANGE: /forcetraderrefresh will now refresh all Traders in the universe instead of just the current Star System.

Other

CHANGE: Updated how time is handled internally so its more consistent with the universe. This should mean better ability to resume time checks (such as trader refresh) across savings/loading.

CHANGE: In save file data, split out universe defaults from universe settings so balance changes in future patches can be applied instead of certain universe properties being locked in at universe creation.

CHANGE: Improved performance as well as JSON readability on how things (loot, spawned objects etc) are chosen based on level

CHANGE: Improved load times especially on CPUs with many cores. (I personally saw an ~70% reduction -Stuffie)

CHANGE: Improved load smoothness

CHANGE: Improved how things are randomly seeded across the board

CHANGE: Reduced creation of unnecessary files

CHANGE: Improved universe loading by loading less unnecessary data for systems

📡CHANGE: Added some extra logging to catch the causes to some of the rarer problems players have reported.

📡CHANGE: Altered some netcode to be more robust when connections are less than perfect.

CHANGE: Split-off pieces are now optimized to smaller sizes to improve performance and memory usage.

CHANGE: Split universe data saving, improving affecting performance.

Fixes