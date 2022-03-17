 Skip to content

Parkitect update for 17 March 2022

1.8e Update / March Build Challenge

Build 8389719

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This months update contains the following changes:

  • added "reverse" option for lift segments, allowing trains to leave lifts in reverse direction (e.g. on Wild Mouse and Spinning Coaster)
  • fixed some older mods that were broken by the previous update

February 2022 Build Challenge Results

All submissions can be found on the Workshop - thanks for everyone participating!

Here are the winning entries:

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2759871541
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2756330862
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2757504080
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2756478974
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2761954806

March 2022 Build Challenge

For March 2022 the new Build Challenge is to build a Giga Coaster!
The top submissions get included in the next game update as default blueprints.

