1.8e Update / March Build Challenge

Share · View all patches · Build 8389719 · Last edited 17 March 2022 – 13:46:04 UTC by Wendy

This months update contains the following changes:

added "reverse" option for lift segments, allowing trains to leave lifts in reverse direction (e.g. on Wild Mouse and Spinning Coaster)

fixed some older mods that were broken by the previous update

February 2022 Build Challenge Results

All submissions can be found on the Workshop - thanks for everyone participating!

Here are the winning entries:

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2759871541

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2756330862

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2757504080

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2756478974

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2761954806

March 2022 Build Challenge

For March 2022 the new Build Challenge is to build a Giga Coaster!

The top submissions get included in the next game update as default blueprints.