1.8e Update / March Build Challenge

This months update contains the following changes:
- added "reverse" option for lift segments, allowing trains to leave lifts in reverse direction (e.g. on Wild Mouse and Spinning Coaster)
- fixed some older mods that were broken by the previous update
February 2022 Build Challenge Results
All submissions can be found on the Workshop - thanks for everyone participating!
Here are the winning entries:
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2759871541
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2756330862
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2757504080
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2756478974
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2761954806
March 2022 Build Challenge
For March 2022 the new Build Challenge is to build a Giga Coaster!
The top submissions get included in the next game update as default blueprints.
Changed files in this update