Notice on Server Transfer Issue

Esteemed Warlord, due to an issue with the server-transfer request data, some server transfers didn't pan out as intended for this season (some requested transfers weren't completed, some characters who had withdrawn their requests were transferred, and other issues). We are terribly sorry for this and will compensate those affected. We will also be performing rollbacks and completing the intended server transfers with the Mar. 24 maintenance.

Compensation:

Treatise x3

Bronze Coin x50,000

5,000 Paragons Glory x2

30-Day Premium Account x1

While Awaiting Transfer:

You can still play on your character as per usual on your original server. Upon successful server transfer, the character's friends list and blacklist will be cleared. (If you do not leave your house, alliance/Imperial Restorationists before the transfer, you will be displayed as offline there but will not be automatically removed.) The following items and resources may be brought during the transfer:

Only items and resources in your Inventory, Supply Dump, and Wagon will be brought.

Items and resources already listed with the Auctioneers cannot be brought, nor can resources in Resource Piles. Be sure to retrieve all of these before transferring servers so as not to lose anything.

Mail and their attachments will be transferred to the new server.

Duplicate Names:

Should a character with the same name as yours exist on the server you transfer to, a string of digits will be added to your name.

On the day of the server transfer we will then issue you a New Identity Document x1. Extra Info:

A character may be unable to log in to the target server if that server has login restrictions. Please ensure that you can log in to a server before transferring a character.

We are sorry for any inconvenience caused. And thank you for your understanding. Oh, and may your victories be plenty!