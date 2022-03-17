Update 0.9 Public Beta

Summary

Hello all, it's been a while since the last update, as you may found, in NavalArt's Steam Workshop page, there is a new category for mods, that means workshop integration for mods has finally been added to the game.

Mods don't work with v0.8, in order to make mods work, firstly you need to enable and download the 0.9 public beta, which can be found in your Steam inventory, right click on NavalArt, choose Properties - Betas - and select the beta branch.

Since mod support has been added in last year , a lot of nice and fun mods have been created by our active and supportive mod community, so I decided to bring it to workshop, make it easier for every player to share the enjoy of mods, and make the game a better naval sand box platform.

There isn't many mods in the workshop yet because, the upload function has only been opened for less than 24 hours, you may need to wait for a period before more high quality mods appear.

By default the mods are disabled, you need to enable it by using the Mods window in the game menu, and you will need to restart the game

To answer a more important question, when will aircraft carriers come? Well, as you can see below, a lot of new stuffs, like custom parts(subassemblies), rigging tool, a new armor system, huge optimizations, a smoother free camera for cinematic purpose are now avaliable in the game. The major program structure for aircraft carriers have also been nearly finished, along with a two missile launchers, they exists in code they are just not playable yet, I will started to work on finish that two system right after this article has been posted. So don't worry, the next version will come soon.

New Parts

Dual 55mm Gerät 58 Anti-air Gun

Dual 100mm Gerät 58 Dual Anti-air Guns

Dual Lewis 1916 Machine Guns

8"/55 (20.3 cm) Mark 71 Single Mounting Turret

Dual 100mm CM-5 Dual Turrets

305mm System-K Recoilless Gun

41cm/45 3rd Year Type Prototype Triple Turret

15 cm 41st Year Type Dual Turret

15 cm41st Year Type Dual Turret with Rangefinders

Dual Erikon MKII in a Mark V Mounting

Japanese rangefinder 2m

Single Lewis 1916 Machine Gun

German Liferaft

Italian Liferaft

Simple Type 92 Machine Gun

Dual Type 93 Machine Gun

Megaphone

Compass

Compass II

Engine Telegraph

Engine Telegraph II



(Credit: LiBf4)

New Content

Added Rigging tool

Added Custom Parts(Subassemblies)

Added Help page for key bindings

Added Anti-aircraft gun effect is now more realistic

Added Ability to edit anti-aircraft fire tracer colors in the save files

Added Armor system rework (based on US Navy 1940 experience fomula)

Added Naval signal flags

Added The ability to press X during combat to lock the target in view

Added The function of displaying torpedo pre-sight line after locking

Added Automatic turrets

Added Option to adjust visibility in the Steam Workshop when uploading

Added Mod upload tool (Avaliable in Developer tools)

Added Main menu Mod management panel

Added ESC key to turn on the menu in the dock

Added Build interface distance measurement function (open Build Tool in settings page)

Added Dock center of gravity indicator

Added Mod tool's PartColorMask component for custom textured mods

Added Some multi-threaded optimization

Added A window shows when ship archive corruption occurs

Added Advanced build tool to show detailed center of gravity coordinates in number

Added Dock camera to switch the view center to selected part by pressing F

Added Flag selection panel can now be scrolled

Added Gallery Scene Mode ctrl key to switch free camera mode

Added Free camera smoothness

Added Setting page to adjust free camera smoothness

Added 5 tips in loading scene

Mod now supports 1,Parts Mod 2.Telescope Mod 3.Dock Skybox Mod, please use the latest version of Mod Tools and Mod Tutorial

Online Modding documentation:

https:docs.google.com/document/d/1OOrE84_RiVGDMkColI-2rf8Zv6YnENAX-bp2_idyDgc

Optimizations

Optimize The problem of ocean surface lag

Optimize The lagging problem of ship sailing when the time flow is slow

Optimize The frame rate under test sailing - fixed the radar bug, the fps increased by 10 fps on average

Optimize Ship loading speed(Really imporved a lot)

Optimized Battle frame rate

Optimize The efficiency of shell damage calculation

Optimize The quality of ship previews in the dock

Optimized Anti-aliasing quality of shipyard scenes

Optimize The efficiency of armor system damage calculation

Optimize Mod loading efficiency



(Credit: Hyperschnizel)

Adjustments

Adjusted Pause page UI colors

Adjusted /noreloadtime command is now also valid for torpedo loading time

Adjusted the height of the enemy ship information bar in the battle screen

Adjustment Remove motion blur from settings

Adjusted damage of HE shells

Adjusted minimum Z-coordinate value of the tension cable to -1000

Adjusted Remove right-click to cancel the tensioning function

Adjusted Can't retrigger when siren is not finished

Adjusted volume and distance of siren sound

Adjusted maximum speed of free camera to 200 meters per second

Adjusted the text size and transparency of the prompt box

Adjusted Mod upload tool to update mod function



(Credit: Euvand)

Bug Fixing

Repair the distortion problem of anti-aircraft guns when dynamic blur is turned on.

Fix the bug that the grid option in the construction interface in the settings is invalid

Fix the bug that the main menu ship information page does not show the mod weapon name.

Fix the bug that the center of gravity marker is covered in armor mode

Fix the bug that the perspective and orthogonal modes cannot be switched through the button

Fix the bug that the white selection prompt box still exists after switching armor or module mode

Fix the bug that the mouse hovering sound effect still exists even though the button is not interactive.

Fix the bug that there are function prompts even though the button is not interactive.

Repair the problem of incomplete display of hints in the loading interface.

Repair the weight bug of Soviet 406mm turret.

Repair the problem of flashing torpedo indicator.

Repair the bug that the preview map generated in the dockyard interface sometimes has a grid.

Repair the bug that the setting of SensitivityY cannot be adjusted due to text error.

Repair the bug that the turret automatic manual switch button is shifted.

Fix the bug that the high level gun blasts the water surface.

Fix the bug that submarine torpedoes cannot be fired.

Fix the bug that torpedoes are sometimes not rendered.

Fix the bug that the cannonball rotates in the downward direction at the moment of firing.

Fix the bug that torpedoes in the test version occasionally trigger.

Fix the bug that the muzzle position of American 127mm twin turrets is incorrect.

Fix the bug of continuous firing of high level gun

Fix the bug that the gallery scene can't load the ship due to the damaged archive

Fix the problem that the manual auto-switching ui of dock turrets is still shifted under different resolutions.

Fix the bug that the plane is stuck when throwing down torpedoes during the trial voyage.

Fix the bug that the cannon shells get stuck after switching to normal mode after the high level gun fires in the trial voyage.

Fix the bug that the high level gun loses damage after firing for a while in the trial flight.

Fix the bug that too many messages in the warning alert box could not be rendered.

Fix the rendering problem of parts disappearing due to the design with more than 1000 parts.

Repair the problem that the height of collision box of American 127mm twin turrets is too high

Repair Optimized the loading code of ships

Repair the problem of occasional loss of ship color

Repair the bug that custom parts disintegration button hint does not disappear

Fix the bug that the flag cannot be selected for custom parts

Repair some missing translation problems

Repair the bug that the mod engine without smoke effect may cause the cannonball not to disappear

Fix the bug that custom parts cannot be colored.

Fix the bug that the torpedo indicator occasionally appears in the middle of the screen

Fix the bug that the custom parts turn red when the disintegrated parts are deleted.

Fix the bug that the parts disappear after repositioning after disassembling the custom parts.

Repair the bug that the original parts cannot be placed after selecting mod parts.

Fix the bug that the torpedo indicator does not move when it is paused.

Repair the problem that torpedo indicator ui is shaking.

Repair the shaking problem of aircraft

Fix ai ship shaking problem.

Repair the problem that custom parts are discolored in armor view or module view.

Repair the bug that the free camera cannot move when time is suspended.

Repair the bug that the test version of creative workshop cannot be used.

Repair the bug that the helicopter calf missile cannot move after being launched.

Repair the description error of Japanese 25mm triple antiaircraft gun and double antiaircraft gun.

Fix the bug that high explosive shells have the effect of water shells.

Fix the bug that creative workshop repeatedly uploads

Fix the bug that the resolution needs to be readjusted after updating to new version.

Fix the problem that the parts setting panel is closed after the custom components are disassembled.

Repair the error of density unit of parts

Repair the problem of too many parts volume bits

Repair the problem of super wide screen adaptation of Telescope Mod.

Repair the problem that the mouse wheel will adjust the camera speed while selecting the ship in Gallery scene.

Repair the bug of opening free view when opening the mirror.

Repair the problem that the beta version cannot use windowed mode



(Credit : Julius_Tetsuo)