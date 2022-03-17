Update 0.9 Public Beta

Summary
Hello all, it's been a while since the last update, as you may found, in NavalArt's Steam Workshop page, there is a new category for mods, that means workshop integration for mods has finally been added to the game.
Mods don't work with v0.8, in order to make mods work, firstly you need to enable and download the 0.9 public beta, which can be found in your Steam inventory, right click on NavalArt, choose Properties - Betas - and select the beta branch.
Since mod support has been added in last year , a lot of nice and fun mods have been created by our active and supportive mod community, so I decided to bring it to workshop, make it easier for every player to share the enjoy of mods, and make the game a better naval sand box platform.
There isn't many mods in the workshop yet because, the upload function has only been opened for less than 24 hours, you may need to wait for a period before more high quality mods appear.
By default the mods are disabled, you need to enable it by using the Mods window in the game menu, and you will need to restart the game
To answer a more important question, when will aircraft carriers come? Well, as you can see below, a lot of new stuffs, like custom parts(subassemblies), rigging tool, a new armor system, huge optimizations, a smoother free camera for cinematic purpose are now avaliable in the game. The major program structure for aircraft carriers have also been nearly finished, along with a two missile launchers, they exists in code they are just not playable yet, I will started to work on finish that two system right after this article has been posted. So don't worry, the next version will come soon.
New Parts
Dual 55mm Gerät 58 Anti-air Gun
Dual 100mm Gerät 58 Dual Anti-air Guns
Dual Lewis 1916 Machine Guns
8"/55 (20.3 cm) Mark 71 Single Mounting Turret
Dual 100mm CM-5 Dual Turrets
305mm System-K Recoilless Gun
41cm/45 3rd Year Type Prototype Triple Turret
15 cm 41st Year Type Dual Turret
15 cm41st Year Type Dual Turret with Rangefinders
Dual Erikon MKII in a Mark V Mounting
Japanese rangefinder 2m
Single Lewis 1916 Machine Gun
German Liferaft
Italian Liferaft
Simple Type 92 Machine Gun
Dual Type 93 Machine Gun
Megaphone
Compass
Compass II
Engine Telegraph
Engine Telegraph II
(Credit: LiBf4)
New Content
Added Rigging tool
Added Custom Parts(Subassemblies)
Added Help page for key bindings
Added Anti-aircraft gun effect is now more realistic
Added Ability to edit anti-aircraft fire tracer colors in the save files
Added Armor system rework (based on US Navy 1940 experience fomula)
Added Naval signal flags
Added The ability to press X during combat to lock the target in view
Added The function of displaying torpedo pre-sight line after locking
Added Automatic turrets
Added Option to adjust visibility in the Steam Workshop when uploading
Added Mod upload tool (Avaliable in Developer tools)
Added Main menu Mod management panel
Added ESC key to turn on the menu in the dock
Added Build interface distance measurement function (open Build Tool in settings page)
Added Dock center of gravity indicator
Added Mod tool's PartColorMask component for custom textured mods
Added Some multi-threaded optimization
Added A window shows when ship archive corruption occurs
Added Advanced build tool to show detailed center of gravity coordinates in number
Added Dock camera to switch the view center to selected part by pressing F
Added Flag selection panel can now be scrolled
Added Gallery Scene Mode ctrl key to switch free camera mode
Added Free camera smoothness
Added Setting page to adjust free camera smoothness
Added 5 tips in loading scene
Mod now supports 1,Parts Mod 2.Telescope Mod 3.Dock Skybox Mod, please use the latest version of Mod Tools and Mod Tutorial
Online Modding documentation:
https:docs.google.com/document/d/1OOrE84_RiVGDMkColI-2rf8Zv6YnENAX-bp2_idyDgc
Optimizations
Optimize The problem of ocean surface lag
Optimize The lagging problem of ship sailing when the time flow is slow
Optimize The frame rate under test sailing - fixed the radar bug, the fps increased by 10 fps on average
Optimize Ship loading speed(Really imporved a lot)
Optimized Battle frame rate
Optimize The efficiency of shell damage calculation
Optimize The quality of ship previews in the dock
Optimized Anti-aliasing quality of shipyard scenes
Optimize The efficiency of armor system damage calculation
Optimize Mod loading efficiency
(Credit: Hyperschnizel)
Adjustments
Adjusted Pause page UI colors
Adjusted /noreloadtime command is now also valid for torpedo loading time
Adjusted the height of the enemy ship information bar in the battle screen
Adjustment Remove motion blur from settings
Adjusted damage of HE shells
Adjusted minimum Z-coordinate value of the tension cable to -1000
Adjusted Remove right-click to cancel the tensioning function
Adjusted Can't retrigger when siren is not finished
Adjusted volume and distance of siren sound
Adjusted maximum speed of free camera to 200 meters per second
Adjusted the text size and transparency of the prompt box
Adjusted Mod upload tool to update mod function
(Credit: Euvand)
Bug Fixing
Repair the distortion problem of anti-aircraft guns when dynamic blur is turned on.
Fix the bug that the grid option in the construction interface in the settings is invalid
Fix the bug that the main menu ship information page does not show the mod weapon name.
Fix the bug that the center of gravity marker is covered in armor mode
Fix the bug that the perspective and orthogonal modes cannot be switched through the button
Fix the bug that the white selection prompt box still exists after switching armor or module mode
Fix the bug that the mouse hovering sound effect still exists even though the button is not interactive.
Fix the bug that there are function prompts even though the button is not interactive.
Repair the problem of incomplete display of hints in the loading interface.
Repair the weight bug of Soviet 406mm turret.
Repair the problem of flashing torpedo indicator.
Repair the bug that the preview map generated in the dockyard interface sometimes has a grid.
Repair the bug that the setting of SensitivityY cannot be adjusted due to text error.
Repair the bug that the turret automatic manual switch button is shifted.
Fix the bug that the high level gun blasts the water surface.
Fix the bug that submarine torpedoes cannot be fired.
Fix the bug that torpedoes are sometimes not rendered.
Fix the bug that the cannonball rotates in the downward direction at the moment of firing.
Fix the bug that torpedoes in the test version occasionally trigger.
Fix the bug that the muzzle position of American 127mm twin turrets is incorrect.
Fix the bug of continuous firing of high level gun
Fix the bug that the gallery scene can't load the ship due to the damaged archive
Fix the problem that the manual auto-switching ui of dock turrets is still shifted under different resolutions.
Fix the bug that the plane is stuck when throwing down torpedoes during the trial voyage.
Fix the bug that the cannon shells get stuck after switching to normal mode after the high level gun fires in the trial voyage.
Fix the bug that the high level gun loses damage after firing for a while in the trial flight.
Fix the bug that too many messages in the warning alert box could not be rendered.
Fix the rendering problem of parts disappearing due to the design with more than 1000 parts.
Repair the problem that the height of collision box of American 127mm twin turrets is too high
Repair Optimized the loading code of ships
Repair the problem of occasional loss of ship color
Repair the bug that custom parts disintegration button hint does not disappear
Fix the bug that the flag cannot be selected for custom parts
Repair some missing translation problems
Repair the bug that the mod engine without smoke effect may cause the cannonball not to disappear
Fix the bug that custom parts cannot be colored.
Fix the bug that the torpedo indicator occasionally appears in the middle of the screen
Fix the bug that the custom parts turn red when the disintegrated parts are deleted.
Fix the bug that the parts disappear after repositioning after disassembling the custom parts.
Repair the bug that the original parts cannot be placed after selecting mod parts.
Fix the bug that the torpedo indicator does not move when it is paused.
Repair the problem that torpedo indicator ui is shaking.
Repair the shaking problem of aircraft
Fix ai ship shaking problem.
Repair the problem that custom parts are discolored in armor view or module view.
Repair the bug that the free camera cannot move when time is suspended.
Repair the bug that the test version of creative workshop cannot be used.
Repair the bug that the helicopter calf missile cannot move after being launched.
Repair the description error of Japanese 25mm triple antiaircraft gun and double antiaircraft gun.
Fix the bug that high explosive shells have the effect of water shells.
Fix the bug that creative workshop repeatedly uploads
Fix the bug that the resolution needs to be readjusted after updating to new version.
Fix the problem that the parts setting panel is closed after the custom components are disassembled.
Repair the error of density unit of parts
Repair the problem of too many parts volume bits
Repair the problem of super wide screen adaptation of Telescope Mod.
Repair the problem that the mouse wheel will adjust the camera speed while selecting the ship in Gallery scene.
Repair the bug of opening free view when opening the mirror.
Repair the problem that the beta version cannot use windowed mode
(Credit : Julius_Tetsuo)
Changed depots in 0.9_public_beta branch