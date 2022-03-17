v0.21.20 hotfixes

Share · View all patches · Build 8389412 · Last edited 17 March 2022 – 12:32:18 UTC by Wendy

If you ever see a small update to the game, it's usually just smaller hotfixes that likely did not affect you, or localization updates.

So far these have been:

Fixed not being able to place mushrooms. This was a server problem, so make sure the one hosting gets the update.

Fixed some weapon enchantments saying they give movement speed, when they actually give attack speed on the weapon.

Updated Japanese localization.

Thank you for playing, and keep that feedback coming! :)