 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Necesse update for 17 March 2022

v0.21.20 hotfixes

Share · View all patches · Build 8389412 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

If you ever see a small update to the game, it's usually just smaller hotfixes that likely did not affect you, or localization updates.

So far these have been:

  • Fixed not being able to place mushrooms. This was a server problem, so make sure the one hosting gets the update.
  • Fixed some weapon enchantments saying they give movement speed, when they actually give attack speed on the weapon.
  • Updated Japanese localization.

Thank you for playing, and keep that feedback coming! :)

  • Fair

Changed files in this update

Necesse Client Windows 32 bit Depot 1169042
  • Loading history…
Necesse Client Windows 64 bit Depot 1169043
  • Loading history…
Necesse Client MacOS Depot 1169044
  • Loading history…
Necesse Client Linux Depot 1169045
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.