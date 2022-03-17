v0.21.20 hotfixes

If you ever see a small update to the game, it's usually just smaller hotfixes that likely did not affect you, or localization updates.
So far these have been:
- Fixed not being able to place mushrooms. This was a server problem, so make sure the one hosting gets the update.
- Fixed some weapon enchantments saying they give movement speed, when they actually give attack speed on the weapon.
- Updated Japanese localization.
Thank you for playing, and keep that feedback coming! :)
- Fair
Changed files in this update