Plague days!

An unknown plague has struck the world of the Sphere! During this event, you will meet with the guild of healers in the capital of your faction to help stop a new disease.

By completing the tasks of the guild representatives, you can get coins of the healers guild and exchange them for unique items of equipment, pets, masks, titles and other valuable items.

Additional coins can be found when killing monsters.

During the event, you can get the following prizes:

Pet "Plague Golem"

The title “Healer” - increases the received healing and damage absorption by 2.5%

The title "Plague Doctor" - increases the received healing and damage absorption by 5%

Mask of the plague doctor is eternal.

Healing Brew - a travel potion capable of self-healing. Heals 50% health on a 60 minute cooldown.

Unique belts of rare quality with five inlay slots and an additional property to choose from:

Belt of the plague doctor (When receiving damage with a 5% chance, it sets the enemy on fire, taking 1% of the maximum health once per second for 15s. Cooldown 120s. Affects only player characters).

Undertaker's belt (When receiving damage with a 5% chance, reduces the healing received by the enemy by 25% for 12s. Cooldown 120s.)

Plague Banner Back Decoration.

Good luck!