THE LOST KINGDOM MAJOR UPDATE

Hello Dark Hunters,

It’s been a while since our previous major update, really sorry for keeping you all waiting for so long. After being quiet for half a year and not resting for one day, we can finally present you with our last major update before the final release. As mentioned in previous notes, this update is about factions, skills, and much more content! You are empowered to choose factions and build your skill the way your like. In different areas, your action will trigger different events and outcomes.

Here are what we have included:

Factions

We have created two opposed Factions: Knight of Diamond Order and House of Blood Wolves

Each faction has its own base town. Following the storyline, you can decide which faction you prefer to join. Once you joined the faction, you can start to develop your skills by completing quests from that faction. The opposed faction leader will become a powerful boss for you to defeat.

Cargo-bay has been updated into a neutral faction, in which you can acquire quests and gain rewards. The cargo-bay NPC will also give players a clearer direction in terms of what players can do and basic information about other factions.

Skill Development

You can now develop permanent skills starting from getting a skill-drone from one of the Factions, so you should pick a side wisely. Knight clan is a lightning skill-based faction while the Wolf clan is a Blood skill-based faction. You will have chances to temporarily taste their skills from random totems in the maps, just remember the signs of their totems once you come across one. In the previous update, we have already introduced most of the lighting totems in the maps, therefor veteran players would be very familiar with the lightning skills.

In this update, you can now also taste and permanently gain below blood skills:

-Whirlwind: Transforms your arm into a weapon and whirlwind through your enemy.

Slice and Dice: Release a group of shuriken to hitting enemy multiple times.

Battle Blade: You will do a battle shout, which will create a ring of blades to damage the enemies around you.

Blood Vortex: Throw powerful energy bombs explode into tornados, which pull enemies in and cause heavy damage.

Silver Blood Strike: Fast teleport and strike down enemies with massive damage. ( you can change the direction of the strike in the air with analog stick)

Blood Volley: Summon two small attack drones to assist you in a period,

in sync with your range weapon.

Blood Seeker: Release a ring of blades that seeks and attacks enemies, then returns to you.

Curse of Sorrow: Your melee strike will have chances to cause blood damage on enemies.

Blood Lust: After slaying, an enemy, your next attack or special attack will cause extra damage within a short period.

Bloody Parry: Greatly increase parry damage.

Blood Power Shield: Blocks enemy attack damage by a percentage in a short period of time.

Blood Orders: Temporarily extend maximum drone energy and your health by a percentage.

Blood War Cry: Temporarily increases ranged weapon damage.

Blood Mastery: Increases the power of Blood damage.

Blood Run: Increase running speed by a percentage.

Blood Droid: Summons a combat droid fights for you until its death.

Curse of Blood: Your special melee attack will cause blood damage on enemies.

We have also added more powerful lightning skills on top of the existing skills:

Dash of Death: Your dash leaves a lighting trail that causes damage to incoming enemies.

Lightning Speed: Parry enemy refills your mana.

Shock Wave: a percentage chance to cast a wave of lighting with melee.

Lightning Teleport: Med range teleport.

Vengeance Strike: When you take damage, you will inflict lightning damage on surrounding enemies.

The New biome - The lost Kingdom

To hold everything together, we have created a whole new world whose contents. In the lost kingdom, you will explore the post-apocalypse ruins of an old government district, The great swamp result of a failed artificial sun built by celestials, and the Underground Chamber abandoned lab with hidden treasures.

We also introduce, human factions, quests, and skill drones besides human soldiers, you will also encounter special dark creatures new Bosses, and super mutant humanoids.

-Three main large maps: The Underground Chamber, The Great Swamp, and B40 Megastructure

-Two Interactable towns: Knight Town and Wolf Town.

-Two special scenes: The old Chancellery and The Blood Temple

-Three + One Boss scenes depend on a player's decision to play.

On top of that, we have added two more special quest maps in world 1 and world 2, waiting for you to explore.

Therefore, the current contents have almost doubled the size of previous contents. Also, players will have multiple ways to play.

New Enemies

We have developed four types of human liked enemies which you will come across in the new world. They have more intelligent behaviors compared to old enemies. Also featuring player execution behavior to those new enemies. Therefore, you will have a much more exciting and challenging combat experience.

We have listened to our community feedback and advice to balance and refine our game. However, due to the huge content development workload, we could only cover a small amount of the balancing and refining jobs:

-Adjusted the system for the new players to have an easier start when first into the game. Then the difficulty will gradually increase when you start to level up, so the hardcore players can still enjoy the challenge.

-Increased the attack range of all ranged weapons, so you can hit enemies from a further position.

-Improved camera system especially for player jump following.

-Improved NPC talker UI so you’ll have an easier reading time and more clear direction.

-Increased chance of stackable health supply and higher value for each heal.

There are still several things on our to-do list which we are planning to include in the next patch update:

-To create a smoother combat experience we are going to separate Range weapons into ammo systems.

-Improve controller system for skill usage

-Improve on hit experience by adding in controller shake.

We’ll continue adding more to the refine list.

To help us improve the game, you are welcome to provide feedback in our community hub or on discord https://discord.com/invite/x2rAp3f.

For work in progress updates, please follow us on twitter and help us to spread the news.

https://twitter.com/Miraricogames.

Thanks for all your patience and support!