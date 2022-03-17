Player Feedback & Content Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 8389240 · Last edited 17 March 2022 – 11:59:23 UTC by Wendy

Made modifications to the physics & behavior of the following elements:

Roxy/Pinball

Slingshots

Flippers

Added a How to Play section to the Main Menu which showcases some of the features which makes Roxy Raccoon's Pinball Panic unique from other Pinball games.

Added 1 new Achievement.

Added an option to prevent the cursor from being locked to the game window.

Current score & High-score/Score to Beat are now displayed in the in-game pause menu. (Previously only on LCD Display and Score Screens).

Main menu pause menu is now uniform with the one in-game.

Improved lighting effects on the Missiles & Bombs on Charming Chopper.

Optimization:

Optimized some behind-the-scenes graphics settings which will improve performance across all tables.

Optimized VFX performance on the following drop targets: Missiles & Bombs, Rabbits and Dart Boards

Bug Fixes: