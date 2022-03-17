Player Feedback & Content Patch

Made modifications to the physics & behavior of the following elements:
- Roxy/Pinball
- Slingshots
- Flippers
Added a How to Play section to the Main Menu which showcases some of the features which makes Roxy Raccoon's Pinball Panic unique from other Pinball games.
Added 1 new Achievement.
Added an option to prevent the cursor from being locked to the game window.
Current score & High-score/Score to Beat are now displayed in the in-game pause menu. (Previously only on LCD Display and Score Screens).
Main menu pause menu is now uniform with the one in-game.
Improved lighting effects on the Missiles & Bombs on Charming Chopper.
Optimization:
- Optimized some behind-the-scenes graphics settings which will improve performance across all tables.
- Optimized VFX performance on the following drop targets: Missiles & Bombs, Rabbits and Dart Boards
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed a bug where Roxy (the ball) could get stuck on the upper left corner on Hectic Highway.
- Fixed a bug where the ball could break out of the table on Training Tracks, Practice Playground, Graceful Games, Magical Meadows & Hectic Highway
