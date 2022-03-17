Map Revamps Part 2.5

Noot noot, fellow penguin enjoyers! We're bringing you a completely revamped map, reworked clothing system, controller support, new weapons and items, and more fluff!

The game now has over 100 weapons and items, more than 90 clothing items, and 19 skins! That's quite a bit!

Additions

Remade Et tu, Bingus from the ground up

Remade the entire clothing system to support 6 clothing items at the same time

Remade the fish coin and penguin stamp

Added partial controller support for in-game play

Added 3 new achievements

Added Moleguin, Penguin 64, and Puffin skins!

Added Viking Helmet, Karate suit, P-Hat, HAT hat, and Overalls cosmetics.

Added Metal Claws and Flyswatter weapon

Added unique sounds to Toaster

Added the ability to rotate your penguin in the clothing store

Added the option to speed up the death timer

Added the option to enable an in-game timer

Fixes

Made the Speedguin achievement slightly easier

Increased the reliability of the teleportation gun

Improved reliability of teleporters in King Pingnar Mines

Increased average explosion force

Fixed the trampoline sounds in The Nile-

Fixed scientists spawning in with T-poses

Fixed Death Cam on all levels

Fixed the Discord, reddit, and Twitter link buttons

Fixed an issue where the rotation of flippers would not render correctly in multiplayer

Fixed an issue that made it impossible to stand on certain platforms

In parallel to this we've been working on challenges for the blueprints. There are over 100 weapons now, and every one of them will have its own challenge. Some will be really easy, others will require you to solve puzzles across maps to unlock them.

As always, feel free to get in touch with us and tell us what you think about the game!