Map Revamps Part 2.5

Noot noot, fellow penguin enjoyers! We're bringing you a completely revamped map, reworked clothing system, controller support, new weapons and items, and more fluff!
The game now has over 100 weapons and items, more than 90 clothing items, and 19 skins! That's quite a bit!
Additions
- Remade Et tu, Bingus from the ground up
- Remade the entire clothing system to support 6 clothing items at the same time
- Remade the fish coin and penguin stamp
- Added partial controller support for in-game play
- Added 3 new achievements
- Added Moleguin, Penguin 64, and Puffin skins!
- Added Viking Helmet, Karate suit, P-Hat, HAT hat, and Overalls cosmetics.
- Added Metal Claws and Flyswatter weapon
- Added unique sounds to Toaster
- Added the ability to rotate your penguin in the clothing store
- Added the option to speed up the death timer
- Added the option to enable an in-game timer
Fixes
- Made the Speedguin achievement slightly easier
- Increased the reliability of the teleportation gun
- Improved reliability of teleporters in King Pingnar Mines
- Increased average explosion force
- Fixed the trampoline sounds in The Nile-
- Fixed scientists spawning in with T-poses
- Fixed Death Cam on all levels
- Fixed the Discord, reddit, and Twitter link buttons
- Fixed an issue where the rotation of flippers would not render correctly in multiplayer
- Fixed an issue that made it impossible to stand on certain platforms
In parallel to this we've been working on challenges for the blueprints. There are over 100 weapons now, and every one of them will have its own challenge. Some will be really easy, others will require you to solve puzzles across maps to unlock them.
As always, feel free to get in touch with us and tell us what you think about the game!
