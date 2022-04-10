The early access version of Ketchup and Mayonnaise has been released.

Hi, everybody!

This is Waku Waku Games.

Ketchup and Mayonnaise (or Ketchup Mayo for short), the RPG featuring two best friends in a spectacular and slightly weird adventure, has been officially released today!

Given it is being released as an early access version first, this version contains around half the content that the complete game will. If you liked the world, characters, and battles in the previously released trial version, we're sure you'll love the early access version that's out today, as well as the new content to be rolled out in the next year or two.

We'd like to share some words from the game's creator, Tatarabani:

_**Hello, I'm Tatarabani, the producer of Ketchup and Mayonnaise. Finally, the game has made it to the release of the early access version.

Ketchup and Mayonnaise features turn-based battles which incorporate various action elements. I put a lot of effort into creating a fun game that lets you intuitively enter commands to perform moves, dodge attacks, and defend yourself. In particular, I focused a lot on how characters are modelled, the worldscape, and the story. I hope you enjoy the slightly chaotic nature of the game, in which you can't be certain what it'll throw at you next. If unique visuals and a fun atmosphere are up your alley, I'd be grateful if you'd give it a try.

While we haven't set a concrete completion date yet, I can say that we plan to implement a major update sometime to expand the playable area. By that time, we hope to cram in our many ideas, such as new characters, battles, boss battles, and regions. But we need your support to get to that stage, so please do not hesitate to contact us with your feedback and comments.

I began working on this two and a half years ago, during which time a lot of people patiently waited for it, so I'm beyond happy now that it's finally taking its first steps into the world. Of course, you don't need to know any history of it to dive right in now. Just know that I'm glad I got to make exactly the game I wanted to make. So, if you enjoy playing Ketchup and Mayonnaise, don't be shy! Let us and everyone know! And most importantly, thank you very much.**_

Please note that the current purchase price may increase upon or near the date the complete version is released. For info on the early access version, see the Early Access Games section on the store page.

Ketchup Mayo's world will continue to expand in the future. Your support and encouragement will be a huge factor in letting us complete the game. Please keep an eye on this page, where we'll publish news from time to time about updates and any events you can see us at.

Thanks!

Waku Waku Games