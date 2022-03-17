Weekly Update 311: Optimized nameplates and Medic UI!

Greetings, warriors!

We have another weekly update for you! Before we begin, though, sit down by the fireplace, pour some mead into a mug and listen to the story of what is about to come to Gloria Victis!

Roadmap: Guilds

Before Gloria Victis leaves the Early Access stage, we’re hard at work in order to prepare for that important milestone. With the first portion of instanced content – VoD being just around the corner, we’re continuing the development of the next big changes. Whilst more content is on its way to being moved to instances, we’re working on other important changes that should bring new and unique possibilities for our players to enjoy!

New guild leveling system

In the coming weeks, we'll be introducing a new, reworked guild system, with a visually updated guild window, a new levelling system, and many rewards for the guilds that achieve level milestones!

The new level system will be capped at level 100 instead of 7 and will bring new methods of

levelling up the guild that will enable players to gather guild exp during their favorite activities!

From now on, not only Nation Points but also SoW deactivation will progress the guilds’ level, which will give players more incentive to roam around the map and take part in everyday activities in order to help their guilds prosper. This change will also mean that a guild will not lose Nation Points when a player leaves.

We want the guilds to be the backbone of the entire nation system in the game, and would love to enable all types of guilds to be born and prosper for the benefit of themselves and the nation they play in.

Guild leaderboards overhaul

The current all-time guild leaderboard will receive a complete overhaul. From now on, it will show the top10 scores of the past seasons instead of one all-time record. The new system will be separate for all the servers and will enable players to place decoration statues presenting the rankings that will open at the specified seasonal ranking!

One guild to rule them all

With the previously mentioned change, we want guilds and alliances to become a more important part of the gameplay. In order to give guilds and alliances more meaning, we'll be introducing a new system, where your account can be only tied to one guild at a time.

This change will also introduce new guild size limits. From now on, all characters in a guild that are connected to a single account will be merged on the list to make it easier to manage the guild members. This won’t mean that you will have to have all characters in a guild though, as you will still have an option of staying guildless on any character you like.

With the next updates, we'll be slowly converting our current character limit to account limit (it will be previously announced and go step by step with a couple of updates in order for all the guilds to have time to adjust and prepare for that significant change). The new limits will not make anyone get kicked from the guild as once the limit will be placed, it will just soft-lock the ability to invite new players to the guild until the guild member count gets lowered to the desired number. It’s also worth mentioning that currently, every player takes up a few slots in a guild with all the alts (alternative characters) he has in that certain guild. After the change, even though the limit will be lower (in terms of the number) in fact, it might even free up more slots in certain guilds as now we'll be counting all alts from one account as just 1 slot, making it possible to have as many alts in a guild as you want!

This change should bring a lot of new meaning to how guilds and alliances are organized and we cannot wait to see how this will affect nation and server politics!

Guild technologies

All the above-mentioned changes will be topped with a brand new system, introducing a number of new interesting mechanics, buffs and challenges for guilds to enjoy!

We feel that it’s important to create new content for all guilds (especially the smaller ones) and we believe that introduction of the guild technologies will enable the smaller guilds to specialize in certain fields of Gloria Victis and have a chance to compete, or even excel in these fields against the big guilds, making them a valuable asset for the nation.

Guild technologies will be a new feature enabling guilds to build and research new types of structures, that will aid the guilds in their daily activities and give them a new way to specialize in a certain part of Gloria Victis content.

The technologies will be divided into 3 categories:

War technologies (i.e. longer potion buffs)

Social technologies (i.e. longer food drain)

Crafting technologies (i.e. smaller market taxes)

that will offer buffs and new mechanics aiding these aspects of the game for that guild.

Every guild will be able to invest their time and energy into any combination of the technologies, which will lead to a new type of meta for guilds to be born, a meta suiting the needs of the guilds’ members.

Without any further ado, let’s jump directly into the fun stuff of this update – optimized nameplates and new UI for the medics!

The screenshot’s authors have been awarded.𝕾𝖍𝖙𝖗𝖎𝖝, DISS, and Neqster – check your Ambers!

Changelog v.0.9.9.3.1 Beta

Optimized nameplates

While introducing new features that get us closer to the main goal of leaving Early Access, we also take our time to improve and optimize already implemented features. I’m very happy to be able to announce to you the new, optimized nameplates! Even though they will look exactly the same way as they did before, they should now be visibly more performant, especially when the amount of players on screen exceeds 50. Please note, that the performance change will not affect the ‘full player markers’ (the ones with the text) and will only improve the performance of the ‘shield nameplates’.

New medic UI

Based on the feedback of our Community, we have implemented a new part of the medic UI! From now on, the nameplates of the fallen players’ characters will indicate whether or not the player is being revived or is the player’s character dead.

The leftmost icon indicates that the character is being revived, while the rightmost one additionally informs, that the character is being revived by a dedicated medic (10 points invested in ‘Battle medic’ ability).

Quality of Life improvements

This update brings a lot of improvements and fixes that we have managed to implement based on our community feedback and reports over the last few days. We would like to thank all of our active precious community members for constant support and help with improving Gloria Victis!

– Font optimization, from now on all European letters are in basic font, which removes fonts glitching and boosts performance.

– New progressbar UI, not only will it look nicer but will not disappear after opening other windows!

– After being hit, the enemy attack marker will disappear in order to declutter the screen from outdated information.

– Improvement on spawning Vile Beggar (previously known as Team Rocket), they should be much less likely to spawn inside objects and thus be unreachable.

– Added reputation status to Inspect panel…

– … and removed it from player nametags, additionally optimizing them.

– Horses should no longer run when players try to tame them.

– Reduced time of setting the barricade from 10 to 5 seconds.

– Dove of peace will be visible to all players now.

– Adjusted some colors on armors to match the color palettes for different nations.

Fixes

– Fixed vendor prices for wood and finished wood - it also affects the queue of taking them automatically to upgrades.

– Fixed Auction House search in languages other than English, Russian and Polish.

– Closing ‘Siege Window’ will not close the ‘World Events’ window.

– Titles dropdown in inventory is now correctly closed when inventory is closed.

– Bernie feels safer in his pit, as he cannot be hit through the grate…

– …feeling safer he also feels less likely to randomly blink ;)

– Fixed edge case of autorun not working while clicking R happening right after getting into the horse.

– Fixed gates at Pilgrim’s Rock - 2nd doors at gates and keep doors didn't change mesh when – destroyed.

– Fixed the issue with time not being refreshed properly in the calendar events window.

– Fixed an issue where the Auction House would not open on the ‘Buy tab’ properly, listing player’s own offers at the top.

– Fixed some more issues with UI not saving their positions properly.