

"The stars are our birthright."

– Warmaster Horus

Join the 4th Anniversary celebration! Collect your amazing gift and enjoy all the new features just released:

● Help novice players become seasoned warriors with the new Mentoring System

● Upgrade your deck and show off your style with the new Premium Cards

● Stand out among your peers with the new Prestige Levels

A free Anniversary crate is also available for everyone who logs in during the 4th Anniversary event. Make sure to log in and collect it, to receive several Premium Cards, including a Legendary one, a lot of gems and more!

Check out the update trailer on Youtube:



Learn more about the update in the web announcement:

https://www.horusheresylegions.com/4th-anniversary/

Whether you are a veteran player or a newbie, join now to enjoy the new features and your Anniversary gift!