Major Early Access update 2: Escape from the Valley

[previewyoutube=54dSk4mb7GY;full]

[/previewyoutube]

Escape from the valley is a major content update for Cave Digger 2: Dig harder. The update makes the game bigger, better and more dangerous than it was before. A new biome brings new challenges and the tools get new mechanics! We've listened to the player feedback and made many general improvements and quality of life changes. Watch the video and read below to know more.

The First Ending

CD1 was known by it's multiple endings so of course we're bringin that back in CD2. The first of the endings is now in the game. I'm not gonna spoil you anything, but let's say the update's name is a hint. You'll find more clues around the game!

You'll be able to continue the game normally after the ending credits play. It's not really an ending, more just an ending to a story-line.

Biome 3 - The Nest

Following Clayton's footsteps to the dry lake bed, player finds their way to the nest biome underneath. This biome takes a proper use of the climbing mechanics we introduced in the halloween patch as an experimental feature. It's more mysterious, dangerous and rich than the biomes before...

New enemies

Primal Chameleon

The standard enemy encounter in the Nest. Watch out for it's strong tail, long tongue and surprisingly precise throwing arm.

Thieving Chameleon

The sneaky friend of the Primal Chameleon. The Thieving Chameleon will sneak up on you cloaked, and will try to steal your loot. Watch out!

Tool upgrades

Worker's Glove

The glove gets it's first upgrade. Purchasing this upgrade will let you "vacuum" the treasures laying nearby, making it easier to collect big amounts of loot quickly.

Sledgehammer

The sledgehammer rocks the caves now with a rocket upgrade. Small yet powerful thrusters are welded on it, making the hammer more powerful, but also enabling the player to fly short distances. The players can reach treasures up in the ceiling or escape hordes of enemies using this!

Revolver

The revolver upgrade adds exploding bullets. Light it up with your handy finger lighter and shoot! You can use it to mine small holes of course, but it's a very effective weapon in combat.

Dynamite

The dynamite gets sticky with the latest upgrades. Stick it up your digging hole, or any wall, weapon or an enemy for a big and strategic boom.

List of other improvements

New features

Two new graphic novel issues

Explosive barrels and barrel traps can be now found in every biome

Lootable crates, barrels and urns added

Chompy returns tor CD2 and will now reward you after you finish an errand

New ores, gems, relics

New character customization items

Streamer mode

Light boost options

Gameplay changes

Shortened runs

Randomized enemy spawn tables added to run generation

Improved loading times

Added charge attack and stuns for nautiloids

Claim-button added in errand notification

Added area names for the map

Added elevator hallway passage to prevent player frustration

New setpiece rooms for B1 and B2

Added new sound effects and music

Added elevator direction arrow for the Detektor

Updated loot tables

Extended Glove lighter duration

Polished tutorial

New Clayton voice lines

Death loss loot is puked out visually

Geodes to take damage from dynamites

Visual changes

Refined textures all over the place

Improved post-processing on PC

Added VFX for cabin & elevator purchases

New particles and lights for safes

Reworked UI

Sparkle particles for relics

New cave water shader

Polished Biome 1 rooms

What's next?

Working hard on Biome 4. You might've seen some glimpses of that already on the discord server...

Join our discord at [discord.gg/cavedigger](discord.gg/cavedigger)).