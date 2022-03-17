Major Early Access update 2: Escape from the Valley

Update 2: Escape from the Valley
Escape from the valley is a major content update for Cave Digger 2: Dig harder. The update makes the game bigger, better and more dangerous than it was before. A new biome brings new challenges and the tools get new mechanics! We've listened to the player feedback and made many general improvements and quality of life changes. Watch the video and read below to know more.
The First Ending
CD1 was known by it's multiple endings so of course we're bringin that back in CD2. The first of the endings is now in the game. I'm not gonna spoil you anything, but let's say the update's name is a hint. You'll find more clues around the game!
You'll be able to continue the game normally after the ending credits play. It's not really an ending, more just an ending to a story-line.
Biome 3 - The Nest
Following Clayton's footsteps to the dry lake bed, player finds their way to the nest biome underneath. This biome takes a proper use of the climbing mechanics we introduced in the halloween patch as an experimental feature. It's more mysterious, dangerous and rich than the biomes before...
New enemies
Primal Chameleon
The standard enemy encounter in the Nest. Watch out for it's strong tail, long tongue and surprisingly precise throwing arm.
Thieving Chameleon
The sneaky friend of the Primal Chameleon. The Thieving Chameleon will sneak up on you cloaked, and will try to steal your loot. Watch out!
Tool upgrades
Worker's Glove
The glove gets it's first upgrade. Purchasing this upgrade will let you "vacuum" the treasures laying nearby, making it easier to collect big amounts of loot quickly.
Sledgehammer
The sledgehammer rocks the caves now with a rocket upgrade. Small yet powerful thrusters are welded on it, making the hammer more powerful, but also enabling the player to fly short distances. The players can reach treasures up in the ceiling or escape hordes of enemies using this!
Revolver
The revolver upgrade adds exploding bullets. Light it up with your handy finger lighter and shoot! You can use it to mine small holes of course, but it's a very effective weapon in combat.
Dynamite
The dynamite gets sticky with the latest upgrades. Stick it up your digging hole, or any wall, weapon or an enemy for a big and strategic boom.
List of other improvements
New features
- Two new graphic novel issues
- Explosive barrels and barrel traps can be now found in every biome
- Lootable crates, barrels and urns added
- Chompy returns tor CD2 and will now reward you after you finish an errand
- New ores, gems, relics
- New character customization items
- Streamer mode
- Light boost options
Gameplay changes
- Shortened runs
- Randomized enemy spawn tables added to run generation
- Improved loading times
- Added charge attack and stuns for nautiloids
- Claim-button added in errand notification
- Added area names for the map
- Added elevator hallway passage to prevent player frustration
- New setpiece rooms for B1 and B2
- Added new sound effects and music
- Added elevator direction arrow for the Detektor
- Updated loot tables
- Extended Glove lighter duration
- Polished tutorial
- New Clayton voice lines
- Death loss loot is puked out visually
- Geodes to take damage from dynamites
Visual changes
- Refined textures all over the place
- Improved post-processing on PC
- Added VFX for cabin & elevator purchases
- New particles and lights for safes
- Reworked UI
- Sparkle particles for relics
- New cave water shader
- Polished Biome 1 rooms
What's next?
Working hard on Biome 4. You might've seen some glimpses of that already on the discord server...
Join our discord at [discord.gg/cavedigger](discord.gg/cavedigger)).
