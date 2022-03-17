RC 2.11 Released with Custom Skin (For Key mode) go public

Share · View all patches · Build 8388006 · Last edited 17 March 2022 – 07:52:12 UTC by Wendy

We released RC 2.11 with custom skin feature and workshop support.

Please try it out and report any bugs if you find.

How to use:

Download skin template for key mode from: Download Unzip it to "skin" folder with a sub folder. it should be like skin/key_skin/xxxx.png From Game setting / Manage Skin, click to enable. Enjoy the skin

Also, try to browser workshop to find skins uploaded by other players.

How to upload to workshop：