Malody V update for 17 March 2022

RC 2.11 Released with Custom Skin (For Key mode) go public

We released RC 2.11 with custom skin feature and workshop support.
Please try it out and report any bugs if you find.

How to use:

  1. Download skin template for key mode from: Download
  2. Unzip it to "skin" folder with a sub folder. it should be like skin/key_skin/xxxx.png
  3. From Game setting / Manage Skin, click to enable.
  4. Enjoy the skin

Also, try to browser workshop to find skins uploaded by other players.
How to upload to workshop：

  1. Edit your skin at local
  2. In skin management, click the share button at right bottom corner
  3. Wait till success

