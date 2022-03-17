Version 1.0.1 - The first update is now released

Share · View all patches · Build 8387778 · Last edited 17 March 2022 – 06:52:11 UTC by Wendy

Update 1.0.1 addresses some major performance problems experienced by some players:

Greatly reduced load times

Performance improvements to level all levels

Visual improvements

Improved controller/input performance on level 1 (start area)

Increased font size in mission/quest GUI

This update should fix most issues players have experienced, but there still might be some who experience problems.

If you notice any issues or bugs, we urge you to report them in the Steam community page and give us a day (or two) to address/fix the problem.

Known issues (that will be addressed shortly):