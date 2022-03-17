 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Escape from Cronos X update for 17 March 2022

Version 1.0.1 - The first update is now released

Share · View all patches · Build 8387778 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update 1.0.1 addresses some major performance problems experienced by some players:

  • Greatly reduced load times
  • Performance improvements to level all levels
  • Visual improvements
  • Improved controller/input performance on level 1 (start area)
  • Increased font size in mission/quest GUI

This update should fix most issues players have experienced, but there still might be some who experience problems.

If you notice any issues or bugs, we urge you to report them in the Steam community page and give us a day (or two) to address/fix the problem.

Known issues (that will be addressed shortly):

  • Falling animation timing in rear occasions freeze or triggers to late
  • Some text in GUI-elements are to small (TC-13 / drones)

Changed files in this update

Escape from Cronos X Content Depot 1824971
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.