Version 1.0.1 - The first update is now released

Update 1.0.1 addresses some major performance problems experienced by some players:
- Greatly reduced load times
- Performance improvements to level all levels
- Visual improvements
- Improved controller/input performance on level 1 (start area)
- Increased font size in mission/quest GUI
This update should fix most issues players have experienced, but there still might be some who experience problems.
If you notice any issues or bugs, we urge you to report them in the Steam community page and give us a day (or two) to address/fix the problem.
Known issues (that will be addressed shortly):
- Falling animation timing in rear occasions freeze or triggers to late
- Some text in GUI-elements are to small (TC-13 / drones)
Changed files in this update