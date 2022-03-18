Localisation Update

This update returns the localisations accidentally removed from the earlier build. We apologize for the inconvenience.

This build also reimplements the AA options. Please note that using AA 2x will reduce graphics quality.

Known Issues:

Certain updated localisation strings remain untranslated.

Some users are reporting issues with portals and Enhanced Interlocking Towers. We are unable to reproduce these issues so require detailed bug reports to be submitted so that we can identify the issue.

Bug Reports:

For users saying "things are broken" please note that we need to know EXACTLY what is broken in order to fix it.

If you have any issues, please submit a DETAILED Trainz Bug Report here.